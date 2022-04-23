UPDATE #8 Sensor, priority, range + Ultra hardcore

This mode will automatically activate only if you succeed at the Hardcore mode WITHOUT loosing any life. Get to the 26th wave and watch your counter keep rolling up to the … We’ll let you discover how many waves there are in this ultra hard version of the Hardcore mode. If you survive it you will unlock the Red star and everyone will marvel at it above the level entrance. Those stars also count toward the star shop.

You can now strategize a little better and optimize the use of each tower to make sure you cover 100% of the path. Each tower now has a predefined radius or direction. We also updated some of the towers so they have a special radius to add to the gameplay.

The towers now have attacking priorities so you can get the monsters that usually elude you and keep going until they reach the crystal. Stop them right in their tracks with towers focusing on these different characteristics.

𝅓Strongest

𝅒Weakest

𝅓Closest

𝅒First

𝅓Last

Find the trolls in your party, the destroy sensor will rat out any one who destroys a tower, table or worker houses. So play nice ;-) or wrath will fall from the sky.

Unlock it in the Star shop and build it for only a rock and a branch.

New feature: fill a rack with your fist! Use the action button to empty your resources inventory on the rack in front of you. Works with clay, rock, iron ore, coal, wood, plank and carrot racks. No more taking all the resources for yourself, unless you don’t want to share. It’s a great way to share and even out what you take from a rack, instead of emptying it all every time or using a chest.

Update to the Mortar tower, you can now add rock racks around this tower to make sure it doesn’t run out of ammunition. You will have to fill the rack using the action button while you stand next to it.

In bulk

Beta Player v.s. Player Mode Patch

𝅓 There is a new team feature for the block placement. That will prevent your tower from attacking you because they now see you in ally and your enemy team as enemy.

𝅓 PVP Lobby in the hopetown shop, if you want to start a pvp game with your friend just go there in the room and hit the lever when everyone is ready!

𝅓 After killing the baby dragon you will now get a gold pit instead of a limited amount of gold that won’t respawn. Your gold flow will continue.

𝅒 Only the map owner (first person entering the map) Can skip the Crystal time counter.

𝅓 Infusing table is fixed. You can now easily put your weapons in it.

𝅒 Added burning potion effect. You can now catch fire and take damage!

𝅓 Upgraded all the pits to make their coding to be more versatiles and robust.

𝅒 Sheeps and rabbits are now neutral towards you instead of enemies.

𝅓 Fixed minor bug with all the miners.

And more