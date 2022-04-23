Slurkum b4.22

it's been more than a minute and it's very good to be back! Hope you are well.

Improvements and Features

Re-worked and improved regional and POI mob spawn system. You will see POI's on the map as Red Marker when nearby.

Purple map markers indicate a Bindstone location.

Regions Hel, Barrows, Midlands, Kharsun, Broceliande are ready for hunts with improved, realistic loot lists. Some areas still unspawned.

Much more loot to be added, along with POI trap treasure chests in a future update.

Questing and Tasks system! Still just a simple implementation with much larger plans, although most vendors should have a task for you and pay with coin.

Players are advised to just do one quest at a time or maybe two. There can be some errors when taking 3 or more quests

Don't forget most vendors will trade you coins for loot, and the sell price is on the top left of the trade menu.

This is one way to gain coin, along with mining gold/silver/copper and smelting, or completing quests.

Improved and re-worked craft system, more secure and user friendly. More features still planned.

Steam Server Browser has replaced original server browser, VAC Secured Steam Gameserver Compliant.

Some more UI enhancements, this will be a constant improvement basis, a little bit each patch.

Memory useage and network latency improvements for Solo and Multiplayer, in large part to new regional spawning and Steam networking.

All mobs now hold good sync with client, should be virtually zero teleporting/disappearing animals/monsters.

My apologies for the long absence, this last year has been a challenge for all of us. Progress has resumed.