MATH EXPRESSions update for 23 April 2022

Players have already reached Rank 20!!

It surprised us that with just 24h from launch, there are players above Rank 20 already! Nice job guys!

So we decided to update the game. Now, the first daily lock will happen only after Rank 3. This means that you can start playing the game with some good ammount of expressions before the first daily screen lock.
After Rank 3, you can keep playing one Rank per day for free.
But remember that you can remove this limitation at any time by buying a DLC that unlock the whole game at once. It costs only $0.99!

Support Indie Devs :)

