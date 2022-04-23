End of 4/14 PVE Challenge!

Thank you for participating in our first combat challenge! The 3 winners are:
1. cade - 136.37s ($50 Amazon card + 2 playtest keys)
2. OverDeN - 160.37s ($25 Amazon card + 2 playtest keys)
3. iAmGod - 223.64s (2 playtest keys)
With everyone's help, we have a (relatively) stable build! Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks, with a new trio challenge coming soon...
New Additions
-Added new sprinting fist attack
Known Issues
-PVP deathmatch mode is still not fully functional
Bug FIxes / Additions
-Fixed replicated bamboos bug
-Fixed various combat bugs
-Fixed missing resources root object in duel map game modes
-Added walk, rotate locomotion for axe, fixed eyes on all walk left/right strafes
-Pushing bamboo chair in crafting and map
-Fixed player stuck in swimming state after ragdolling at the edge of water
-Fixed more hitstun bugs
-Added (in construction) hall of fame for first challenge winners
-Fixed face accessory socket
-Nerfed clothing HP
Changed files in this update