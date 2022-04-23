End of 4/14 PVE Challenge!

Thank you for participating in our first combat challenge! The 3 winners are:

1. cade - 136.37s ($50 Amazon card + 2 playtest keys)

2. OverDeN - 160.37s ($25 Amazon card + 2 playtest keys)

3. iAmGod - 223.64s (2 playtest keys)

With everyone's help, we have a (relatively) stable build! Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks, with a new trio challenge coming soon...

New Additions

-Added new sprinting fist attack

Known Issues

-PVP deathmatch mode is still not fully functional

Bug FIxes / Additions

-Fixed replicated bamboos bug

-Fixed various combat bugs

-Fixed missing resources root object in duel map game modes

-Added walk, rotate locomotion for axe, fixed eyes on all walk left/right strafes

-Pushing bamboo chair in crafting and map

-Fixed player stuck in swimming state after ragdolling at the edge of water

-Fixed more hitstun bugs

-Added (in construction) hall of fame for first challenge winners

-Fixed face accessory socket

-Nerfed clothing HP