Entodrive update for 22 April 2022

Entodrive Community Update #2

22 April 2022

What I've Been Working On :

+Added purchasing interactions for event items
+New shop The Barter Den
+Barter Den deals will cycle based on day of the week.
+Second Floor of the Alder Server Tower is now purchasable at 1k base clay
+6 purchasable modules added for Alder Server Tower
+Server Module 1 : Unrestricted Battle Simulator - Cost : 25 Arrow Heads
+Server Module 2 : Void Rebattler - Cost : 15 Dread Stones
+Server Module 3 : Mystical Rebattler - Cost : 15 Trinket Matrix
+Server Module 4 : Magic Wild Encounter Sim - Cost : 5 Cosmic Cores
+Server Module 5 : Grass Wild Encounter Sim - Cost : 50 Dried Plant Materials
+Server Module 6 : Cryo Wild Encounter Sim - Cost : 5 Frozen Cores
+Fixed bug where music volume was getting reset
+New Achievement for purchasing second floor of the server tower
+Added Missing invisible walls
+Fixed bug on main menu that would erase save if save deletion warning prompt appeared

What's Coming Next :

Next update around 06/01/2022
More battle items
Bug fixes
New Seasonal Event
More Barter Den Deals
More Server Tower Modules
Event monster guide

Complete Monster List :

Here's a guide on how to upgrade all monsters :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2431577117

Here's my walkthrough guide for the game's content :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2472674974

Here's my guide for finding wild encounters by location :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2464065273

