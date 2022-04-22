Entodrive Community Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8608989 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

What I've Been Working On :

+Added purchasing interactions for event items

+New shop The Barter Den

+Barter Den deals will cycle based on day of the week.

+Second Floor of the Alder Server Tower is now purchasable at 1k base clay

+6 purchasable modules added for Alder Server Tower

+Server Module 1 : Unrestricted Battle Simulator - Cost : 25 Arrow Heads

+Server Module 2 : Void Rebattler - Cost : 15 Dread Stones

+Server Module 3 : Mystical Rebattler - Cost : 15 Trinket Matrix

+Server Module 4 : Magic Wild Encounter Sim - Cost : 5 Cosmic Cores

+Server Module 5 : Grass Wild Encounter Sim - Cost : 50 Dried Plant Materials

+Server Module 6 : Cryo Wild Encounter Sim - Cost : 5 Frozen Cores

+Fixed bug where music volume was getting reset

+New Achievement for purchasing second floor of the server tower

+Added Missing invisible walls

+Fixed bug on main menu that would erase save if save deletion warning prompt appeared

What's Coming Next :

Next update around 06/01/2022

More battle items

Bug fixes

New Seasonal Event

More Barter Den Deals

More Server Tower Modules

Event monster guide

