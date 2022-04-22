Capital of the realm! DR4X Weekly Changelog #40: 4/22/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8608960 · Last edited 22 April 2022 – 23:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello again! Closing date on the house was moved up to May 9th, terrifying!

As I said last week:

The weeks of May 9 through May 20th will be busy due to the whole house thing.

Anyway, this week I got to adding something i've wanted to do for awhile. Certain world age settings now have a big landmark capital city you can conquer and make use of now!

Also there was tons of balance changes, and I think the game is a lot better for it, less frusterating, more addictive!

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-The world age now has more impact! As each world age has some more unique control points now

I will not provide a screenshot for spoilers, also to limit the size of the changelog, though i did post a few images on twitter (Which you can follow here: https://twitter.com/Untrustedlife

--Added capital of realm to "Imperium Pace" age setting.

--Added ruined haunted capital of the realm to "Fallen Empire" age setting.

--Added ancient ruined capital of the realm to "Ancient" aged setting.

--Added ruined magical capital of the realm to "Magical Cataclysm" age setting.

--Added refurbished Magical Capital Of The Realm to "Novus Imperium" age setting.

-- On "Grex Tenebris" age Setting it is set back to the same capital as "Magical Cataclysm" and occupied by a cult

---It is generated first, so it will always exist somewhere, also it can be rapaired by kingdoms if it is ruined and ruined if it is not already ruined by cults and dark forces. It produces a massive amount of resources, has a special icon next to its health bar, and produces most things at double the speed of a normal walled city or ruined walled city for the ruined variant.(So it can produce Warriors in one turn for example) This not only adds a nice new thing to the game, but also some flavor!

-Added Capital Indicator and Capital Flag

-When someone "Ruins" the capital of the realm it generates a news log for everyone.

-When someone "Repairs" the capital of the realm it generates a news log for everyone.

Fine, here is one of the many varients! You can see it partially next to the fog of war here!



-Made commands that build inns mention that they can attract adventurers.

-Made commands that build gambling halls mention that they attract adventurers.

-Made Inn and Gambling Hall lore descriptions also mention that they can attract adventurers via events.



Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where event where you attract an adventurer is incorrectly worded for Inns.

-Fixed bug where event where you attract an adventurer is incorrectly worded for gambling halls.

-Fixed a strange artifact duplication bug that could only be performed by AI (multiple units capturing the same artifact in the same frame) , I have no idea how it managed that, glad I noticed it though!

-Moved all office events to fixedUpdate so that higher framerates don't result in more weirdness than usual as that could cause major issues, like strange noises every coupel seconds on the main menu lol

--Normally more spookiness is great but this became silly rather than spooky

-Fixed game breaking "The Hunt" bug that made it stop working if you load the mission, while already playing a scenario. Aswell as an issue that was happening on all loaded versions preventing the GSBTU from ever appearing! There is still a minor issue where it will do multiple popups if you load before destroying the final lair, but that isnt nearly as big of an issue.

-Blacksmith now has more detailed tooltip

-When building kingdom buildings it tells you how many resources they will produce in the command.

-When ruining cities and towns it now tells you how much resources they will produce when ruined

Balancing

-A lot of kingdom balancing this time:

--Inn gold cost decreased from 100->85

--Inn iron cost decreased from 10->5

--Guard houses now cost 1 additional influence, in addition to their previous costs

--Blacksmith gold cost decreased from 100->75

--Blacksmith iron cost dropped from 5->2

--Elemental temple gold cost increased from 50->100

--Market cost changed to 75 iron. 2 iron and 2 influence (Which is both more and less than it used to cost, YAY balance!)

-All the dark forces have been nerfed, these changes are as follows:

--Hooded things now take 2 turns to build and cost 15 blood

--It now takes alien tumors 3 turns to spread by command

--It now costs 20 blood to build realmling drones and 2 turns to build them

--It now takes cuboid things two turns to build

--Dancers now cost 40 misery (like all other portal units)

--Reduced Demon Portal resource gen from 25->15

--Increased thweeth portal resource gen from 12->15

--Increased Cyg portal resource gen from 12->15

--Increased ALien Tumor resource gen from 6->7.5

--Cults can now ruin the capitals and so can the wildlife and dark forces

-Blue Phantom cost doubled for cults (6 Gold->12) (3 Sacrifices->6) (1 Artifact -> 2)

--To make them slightly less spammable

-Blue Phantom cost increased for wildlife from 10->30

-Made it harder for wildlife to spam phantoms

-Mist Must spread goal, now only requirees 10k instead of 100k

-All dark forces can "Ruin" capital buildings

Suggestion for testers

-Experiment with the new deploy themes

(And with faction names...)

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time, hope more folks do videos on DR4X in the future!