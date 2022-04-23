Fursan al-Aqsa Update #1 - Build ID 8608715 - Apr 22, 2022 @ 3:28pm

List of Changes:

Removed scope lens for Tavor gun model

Removed scope lens for M4 gun model

Summary:

I tried my best to add iron sights (ADS) for all guns in first person mode, just like in modern shooters, however, due a bug on the UDK Engine itself, on the near clip plane value, whenever I positioned the gun on the camera in a position to allow the player to see the target through the gun's scope lens, the engine does not render the gun model correctly, it cuts parts of the model, breaking the aiming. As an alternative solution, I simply raised down the gun model a bit under the crosshair, however, for these 2 specific guns, the scope gets in the way of the player's view. And since many players complained about this, and there are also many players who are still playing the game, and others that are going to play, I simply removed the scope lens from these 2 guns, now the aiming for these guns is much better than before.