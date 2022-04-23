 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 23 April 2022

Update 103 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8608637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy folks!

We're back from a little break and have a small content update for your folks this week, filling out the last of the 9 Meat Fortress character 'expansion kits'. Many thanks as always to the talented Pie_Savvy for their sharp original designs on these new toys.

Now that the 9 classes have been filled out, the next thing up on the Meat Fortress front, which will arrive some time later this year, with be a Take & Hold character designed to use the entire equipment set, along with a few surprises designed to make that progression smoother. We've also got some plans for bot-class condition movement (like AI blast jumping) that should be arriving at the same time. We'll have some previews of that when it's ready to show.

Anywho, we hope you enjoy the new kit, and we'll see you folks next week!

Peace,
Anton

Full Changelog - Update 103

Additions:

  • Added New Firearm: Rosie (the rivet gun) (5mm Rivet) with 30 and 60 rnd Mags
  • Added New Firearm: Ol’ Reliable (7gauge Stout)
  • Added New Firearm: Backfield (11mm Mannchevskikovovichidev) with Extended Mag
  • Added New Grenade: EMP Grenade

Fixes:

  • Fixed Muzzle Position for BFB (WHOOPS!)
  • Removed old Red Dot reference in Gold 1911 ItemspawnerID
  • Fixed missing Stock parameter for M2 Tactical Shotgun

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 450541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.