Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli update for 22 April 2022

Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli - Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8608614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. . . Message Incoming

Update 1.2.1 Includes the following updates, changes and fixes:

The current game version has been changed to 64-bit Windows. Future updates will be only 64-bit Windows versions.

If you were the game with a 32-bit Windows OS, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports in the Discussions and the most recent 32-bit version will be added to a beta branch.

Bug Reports

If you encounter any bugs, glitches or issues playing the game after this update, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports

End of communication . . .

