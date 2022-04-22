Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli - Update 1.2.1

. . . Message Incoming
Update 1.2.1 Includes the following updates, changes and fixes:
The current game version has been changed to 64-bit Windows. Future updates will be only 64-bit Windows versions.
If you were the game with a 32-bit Windows OS, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports in the Discussions and the most recent 32-bit version will be added to a beta branch.
Bug Reports
If you encounter any bugs, glitches or issues playing the game after this update, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports
End of communication . . .