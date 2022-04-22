Hotfix #4 - 1.0.4

Steam build Number:1.0.4

Hotfix #4 Update

This is a fix for collision in the Pit Boss errand, preventing some players being able to put out one of the fires and preventing progression.

We have come to realize these updates, even though small in download size, can take a while to apply the install to some peoples PCs. We think we’ve cleared the most serious issues now, and will fall back to less frequent, weekly updates to prevent this inconvenience. We are also looking into what we can do on our end to make the process of applying small updates take less time for the Steam client to process.

Thanks for sticking with us during this messy launch. We'll make it right.