 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

POSTAL 4: No Regerts update for 22 April 2022

Hotfix #4 - 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8608517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam build Number:1.0.4

Hotfix #4 Update
This is a fix for collision in the Pit Boss errand, preventing some players being able to put out one of the fires and preventing progression.

We have come to realize these updates, even though small in download size, can take a while to apply the install to some peoples PCs. We think we’ve cleared the most serious issues now, and will fall back to less frequent, weekly updates to prevent this inconvenience. We are also looking into what we can do on our end to make the process of applying small updates take less time for the Steam client to process.

Thanks for sticking with us during this messy launch. We'll make it right.

Changed files in this update

2x2 Content Depot 707031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.