Patch Notes 1.6.1a - League of Maidens EASTER EVENT Available Now!!!

Revision: LoM v1.6.1a

Release Date: 4/22/22

Patch Size: 15 Issues addressed

1 - Easter Cosmetics have been added.

2 - (2) new outfit cosmetics have been added.

3 - Tool Tip localization complete for English (en), Korean (ko), Japanese (jp)

4 - Ground work for Quest System localization completed.

5 - Easter Event UI has been added.

6 - Fixed a bug with the lobby banners that caused them to not update under certain conditions.

7 - Event crate updated with Easter Cosmetics.

8 - Fixed a bug that caused the color manager to not have default colors under certain conditions.

9 - Fixed a bug that caused the tool tip UI offset to be incorrect when changing to certain languages.

10 - Added a new Roller Skating ability type available via the Ability Trainer NPC in the Underground Sewer.

11 - Fixed a bug that caused the sound to not mute when the game was not in focus under certain conditions.

12 - Fixed the position of Cape 034 because of clipping with the bunny and eggshell backgear.

13 - Fixed a bug that caused a potential crash when destroying Pulse Grenades.

14 - Sexy Diver 7th Month Maiden+ Loyalty Reward has been added.

15 - Reduced the cost for the Skill Trainer (25% reduction), Ability Trainer (30% reduction) and Travel Trainer (50% reduction).

We are about 50% complete on our migration to our new backend server hosted by a much more reputable company offering a much wider range of services for us to take advantage of. As you may know we mentioned this transition in a previous announcement and wanted to keep you all updated on where we are with that process. 😄

We are aware of a bug that causes the Easter theme music to play when talking with Major Frost in the beginning quest of OSOT. We will address this bug after the release of 1.6.1a. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

VERY IMPORTANT!!! We are aware of a bug that causes the game to hang when closing if a player does not SPECIFICALLY CLICK 'ACCEPT' OR 'DENY' on the web page for Patreon authentication. We are extremely happy to have found the issue that causes the application close hanging but do not have the remaining time to implement a fix. We will address this bug after the release of 1.6.1a. Until then we will be adding UI text to inform players that they must close this web page to avoid the game from hanging when closed.