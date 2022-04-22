 Skip to content

Princess&Blade update for 22 April 2022

Updated April 23, 2022

Updated April 23, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The content of this update is as follows:

1: Add the function of clothing album, view all clothes and acquired clothes through the album, and you can use coins to unlock clothes directly in the album; (someone asked me why I delected the cloth store before, because I was going to change it into an album,If it is a store,I have to set the price of every dress in the store, which made me a headache.)

2: Fix the issue that sometimes the weapon does not display normally when summoning and retrieving weapons;

3: Repaired the skin breaking problem of some clothes (not yet complete);

4: When you get a clothing which you already have, it will be automatically converted into random gemstones;

