Anti-Science Brigade update for 22 April 2022

The DOORS update is live!

22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HAPPY EARTH DAY! The DOORS update is live! Every door is accessible within the game now. Who knows what will happen when you pass through each house's entryway?

Update to version 1.1.0 today to experience a bit more of the land of Gaia. Villagers will be seen wandering around their homes or inside buildings, unless they're already following you around!









Also enjoy a reduced price if you have not purchased the game yet. Be good to the Earth! 🌎 And be wary of the anti-science brigade!

