V0.118 (Unstable) - Descriptions, Cannon Design Flexibility & QoL

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Lots of house-keeping in this one, cleaning up and restructuring. Lots has changed and I've no doubt made mistakes, so it's going up on the experimental branch.

You'll have to opt-in to play it:



Additions

Added vehicle descriptions. For all of your lore-building needs. These will be visible in unit selection screens in custom battles and the campaign once they're in.

Added part names and descriptions, visible by hovering over the part's icon. Wanted to do these in a way which supported other languages, ended up doing most of the work for multi-language support.

Added an ISU-152 muzzle brake.

Added a Browning MG port.

Scrolling over sliders now changes their value by their smallest step, great for fine-tuning.

Added buttons to cycle through all compartments. Find them on the left and right of the compartment name field (only visible with more than 1 compartment).

Added an option to enable double-clicking to select the hull or turret to edit.

Added undo-redo support for the cannon designer.

Compartment design now autofocuses the camera on the selected compartment (if autofocus is enabled).

Increased the flexibility of the cannon designer (part of multi-cannons). Barrel segments are no longer fixed to 2.

Compartment design now switches to armour view when on the generated compartment armour page or while editing armour in freeform.

Added undo-redo support for loading in compartment blueprints.

Fixes

Stopped placeable fender tab from disabling options after they're picked.

Abandoning the vehicle then returning to the designer now resets the cannon and turret rotations correctly.

Reworked approach to locking camera rotation & zoom in the designer. Should fix these staying on when they shouldn't during exceptional circumstances.

Fixed Matilda mantlet barrel positioning being ~1cm too high. More noticeable at high scales.

Fixed issues with destroyed parts causing returning to the designer to lock up.

Exiting the designer now destroys unattached turrets correctly. Also prevents the soft-lock this caused when returning to the designer.

Fixed turrets left unattached in the air becoming impossible to pick up again.

Fixed camera auto-focusing not removing the offset from the focus point. Meaning the camera wasn't centering on the target correctly.

Fixed extends+move (via the extend hotkey) not redoing correctly.

Fixed various freeform actions not applying mirroring correctly when redoing.

Changed

Reworked GUI generation, now supporting columns. This has been used to reduce the space taken up by various buttons in the freeform and engine designers.

Disabled detaching/selection for everything except decals in the decal designer.

Blueprint selection icon fields are now removed when an icon couldn't be found.

After some more in-depth planning, custom battles is looking like a bigger workload than expected, while multi-cannons is looking smaller.

As a result, I'm cancelling the compromise to do a basic custom battles first. Instead going straight to multi-cannons.

I'm also pushing the engine reworks back until after multi-cannons.

Starting on multi-cannons next (may need a stabilization patch for this one though).