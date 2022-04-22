V0.118 (Unstable) - Descriptions, Cannon Design Flexibility & QoL

Hi all,
Lots of house-keeping in this one, cleaning up and restructuring. Lots has changed and I've no doubt made mistakes, so it's going up on the experimental branch.
You'll have to opt-in to play it:
Additions
- Added vehicle descriptions. For all of your lore-building needs. These will be visible in unit selection screens in custom battles and the campaign once they're in.
- Added part names and descriptions, visible by hovering over the part's icon. Wanted to do these in a way which supported other languages, ended up doing most of the work for multi-language support.
- Added an ISU-152 muzzle brake.
- Added a Browning MG port.
- Scrolling over sliders now changes their value by their smallest step, great for fine-tuning.
- Added buttons to cycle through all compartments. Find them on the left and right of the compartment name field (only visible with more than 1 compartment).
- Added an option to enable double-clicking to select the hull or turret to edit.
- Added undo-redo support for the cannon designer.
- Compartment design now autofocuses the camera on the selected compartment (if autofocus is enabled).
- Increased the flexibility of the cannon designer (part of multi-cannons). Barrel segments are no longer fixed to 2.
- Compartment design now switches to armour view when on the generated compartment armour page or while editing armour in freeform.
- Added undo-redo support for loading in compartment blueprints.
Fixes
- Stopped placeable fender tab from disabling options after they're picked.
- Abandoning the vehicle then returning to the designer now resets the cannon and turret rotations correctly.
- Reworked approach to locking camera rotation & zoom in the designer. Should fix these staying on when they shouldn't during exceptional circumstances.
- Fixed Matilda mantlet barrel positioning being ~1cm too high. More noticeable at high scales.
- Fixed issues with destroyed parts causing returning to the designer to lock up.
- Exiting the designer now destroys unattached turrets correctly. Also prevents the soft-lock this caused when returning to the designer.
- Fixed turrets left unattached in the air becoming impossible to pick up again.
- Fixed camera auto-focusing not removing the offset from the focus point. Meaning the camera wasn't centering on the target correctly.
- Fixed extends+move (via the extend hotkey) not redoing correctly.
- Fixed various freeform actions not applying mirroring correctly when redoing.
Changed
- Reworked GUI generation, now supporting columns. This has been used to reduce the space taken up by various buttons in the freeform and engine designers.
- Disabled detaching/selection for everything except decals in the decal designer.
- Blueprint selection icon fields are now removed when an icon couldn't be found.
After some more in-depth planning, custom battles is looking like a bigger workload than expected, while multi-cannons is looking smaller.
As a result, I'm cancelling the compromise to do a basic custom battles first. Instead going straight to multi-cannons.
I'm also pushing the engine reworks back until after multi-cannons.
Starting on multi-cannons next (may need a stabilization patch for this one though).
- Hamish
