Early Access Now Live!

The day has finally arrived, Radio Free Europa is available in early access as of now. The full 0.5 patch still is not quite ready, but to coincide with the early access launch I am updating the game to 0.5 Preview 6.

The main change is that the hardpoint where a weapon is installed determines if it's a turret or not. Some weapons cannot be installed as a turret, but otherwise if a weapon is installed to a turret hardpoint it becomes a turret version of that weapon.

There have also been a few new weapons, mods, and ship upgrades added.

The changes to the levels themselves are unfortunately not quite ready, nor is the full weapons rework. These are well on their way however, and while I don't want to promise a particular date it should be fairly soon!

There are some known bugs, such as scoring granting millions of extra points at the end of a level, but I would really appreciate any and all feedback and suggestions. You can talk to me here in the Steam Community, or come hang out on the Discord at https://discord.gg/PhJxbsc4Zg or the subreddit at https://www.reddit.com/r/RadioFreeEuropa

I truly appreciate each and every single one of you willing to take a chance on this game while it's still being worked on, and I look forward to working with you to make something we can all enjoy and be proud of!