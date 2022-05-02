Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8607554 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 15:26:14 UTC by Wendy

**▪ The gameplay has been redesigned and optimized.

▪ The version of the engine has been upgraded to the latest and corresponding to modern standards.

▪ Improved stability and performance.

▪ A lot of corrections, based on the requests of the players.

▪ Improved mouse control and fixed bugs in levels with puzzles on all difficulties.

▪ Improved control of gamepads.

▪ Fixed and optimized vibration on Xbox gamepads.

▪ Accelerated interaction with pause on all gamepads.

▪ Fixed the display of hints at the Boss level.

▪ Redesigned all three difficulty levels for a better immersion in the game. Each difficulty has become more optimal and corresponds to the description and level of training of the player.

▪ Fixed the direction of view when the player spawns at some levels, for the convenience of speedrunners.

▪ Replaced backgrounds on some levels, for better visibility of traps.

▪ Visually improved the effect of shaking during explosions.

▪ Added new and improved existing decor elements on the levels.**

Many other minor changes and fixes:

▪ In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

