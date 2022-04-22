Version 0.59 Alpha + Playtest

Info
Multiplayer will be activate next week with upcoming updates.
Localization
■ Added missing localization for "french"
■ Added missing localization for "italian"
■ Added missing localization for "dutch"
■ Added missing localization for "norwegian"
■ Added missing localization for "polish"
■ Added missing localization for "russian"
■ Added missing localization for "swedish"
■ Added missing localization for "spanish"
■ Added missing localization for "turkish"
■ Changed some localization
Level Design
■ Adjustments to the shop
■ Beginner Claim was removed
■ 6 new beginner claims created
■ Future fishing pond created (not yet finished)
■ Minor adjustments to the map
Activated
■ Activated new beginner claims near store location (6x)
■ Activated item "wheelbarrow01"
Reworked
Functionality
■ Added functions for item "wheelbarrow01"
Audio
■ Added sound "indicator" for all vehicles
■ Added sound "door" for all vehicles
■ Added sound "fill" for item "highbanker01"
■ Added sound "smelt" for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Added sound "smelt" for item "smeltingfurnace02"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with falling items through the vehicle on load up
■ Fixed error with weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "storagerack01"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "storagerack02"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "storagerack03"
■ Fixed error with show light volume for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with reset items (you can only reset items, if possible to attach other items)
Improvements
■ Improved performance
Savegame
■ Added item "wheelbarrow01" to savegame
■ Fixed error with attach items after loading the savegame
