Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator update for 22 April 2022

Bugfixes and improvements

Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator update for 22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are the changes since the release:

  • Added dust and heat into to the alert when some hardware dies
  • Fixed noise for ASICs
  • Fixed crash when internal date computations go over year 3000
  • Fixed occasional crash when you play a scenario and try to start a new one without restarting the game
  • Updated translations

I plan to focus on stability and bug fixes for the first week or two after the release date. I will start adding new features afterwards.

Some things that are already planned:

  • hotkey to move your founder to the current room
  • option to move all people from one location to another
  • a new NPC and an optional quest in the Middle East scenario
  • option to buy the facility you are renting
  • option to sell all items from the same type from the garage. For example, when you buy too many floor tiles
  • more variants of PC cases
  • a "custom scenario" option. Similar to sandbox mode, but it will have a save slot and you can set up everything like money, starting skills, regional settings, etc.

These are planned for the first update. I also have plans for many other features, but more on that later.

Have fun playing!

