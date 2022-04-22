Bugfixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8607433 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

These are the changes since the release:

Added dust and heat into to the alert when some hardware dies

Fixed noise for ASICs

Fixed crash when internal date computations go over year 3000

Fixed occasional crash when you play a scenario and try to start a new one without restarting the game

Updated translations

I plan to focus on stability and bug fixes for the first week or two after the release date. I will start adding new features afterwards.

Some things that are already planned:

hotkey to move your founder to the current room

option to move all people from one location to another

a new NPC and an optional quest in the Middle East scenario

option to buy the facility you are renting

option to sell all items from the same type from the garage. For example, when you buy too many floor tiles

more variants of PC cases

a "custom scenario" option. Similar to sandbox mode, but it will have a save slot and you can set up everything like money, starting skills, regional settings, etc.

These are planned for the first update. I also have plans for many other features, but more on that later.

Have fun playing!