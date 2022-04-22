Bugfixes and improvements

These are the changes since the release:
- Added dust and heat into to the alert when some hardware dies
- Fixed noise for ASICs
- Fixed crash when internal date computations go over year 3000
- Fixed occasional crash when you play a scenario and try to start a new one without restarting the game
- Updated translations
I plan to focus on stability and bug fixes for the first week or two after the release date. I will start adding new features afterwards.
Some things that are already planned:
- hotkey to move your founder to the current room
- option to move all people from one location to another
- a new NPC and an optional quest in the Middle East scenario
- option to buy the facility you are renting
- option to sell all items from the same type from the garage. For example, when you buy too many floor tiles
- more variants of PC cases
- a "custom scenario" option. Similar to sandbox mode, but it will have a save slot and you can set up everything like money, starting skills, regional settings, etc.
These are planned for the first update. I also have plans for many other features, but more on that later.
Have fun playing!
