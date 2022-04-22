1.46-2 Patch + DLC Progress Update

I just released 1.46-2 to fix a few issues, including:

Camera movement

Zernaskaya village patrol paths

Map aesthetics

Nothing too major, since the game has been working pretty good since 1.46-1 :)

I also wanted to give you an update on the DLC progress. I just finished the work on all the missions and dialogues, as well as all the new characters, equipment, and weapons. Next step is to populate the map with vegetation, details, NPC spawn points, and fine tune combat scenarios. After that's completed, I will do some QA testing and release the DLC - hopefully some time in May.

If you are interested in playtesting (like an early access) the DLC, feel free to reach out to me on Discord :)