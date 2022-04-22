2022/04/23 (Sat) is Leifang's Birthday! Her new “Birthday Outfit” is here!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 2022/04/22 (Fri) 16:00 UTC for a limited time only.
- “Leifang's Birthday Gacha” starts!
Commemorative SSR Swimsuit “Bouquet Alstroemeria (Leifang)” arrives!
“Jewel & Stellar Outfit Gacha (Leifang)” and “Leifang Birthday Festival” also starts!
- “Leifang's Birthday Commemorative V Stone Pack” and “Leifang's Birthday Present Set” now on sale!
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy "DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!"
