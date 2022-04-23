v0.21.21 - New font rendering, settler activity, raid changes and minecarts

Hey everyone!

Back again with the next update. This one contains some very upfront changes, a bunch of new additions, fixes, and other tweaks throughout the game.

Font rendering has gotten a complete rework which resulted in much better readable text, especially at lower font sizes.

A lot of people were having trouble reading the default old pixel-y font, so I have decided to make a new font the default one. The old one can still be toggled on in the interface settings if people prefer it.

It is now much easier to follow what your settlers are doing, as it will tell you when you hover over them and in the settlers menu.

I have a lot of plans for settlers, including reworked happiness and skills. Settler equipment is still first on the slab, but if it's going to be more than just cosmetics, other things need to be in a better place first. Raids specifically are hard to balance with the dynamic between the power of the player and the settlers. More on that in the section below.

As you can imagine, I have found it is very hard to balance raids, so I made another revisit to them. Either they are too hard, or too easy and just an inconvenience.

This time around, both settlers and raiders have gotten quite a big boost in power. This ultimately just makes the player less powerful, with the goal of making you fight along with your settlers rather than just wiping them out all by yourself.

Raids are of course going to keep getting updates and balance tweaks to make them more integrated into the game loop and fun, so I will be keeping a close eye on these changes.

Some of the other features in this update include:

A new vibrant color in graphics settings.

New modes to limit settlement storage max items.

Minecarts and better generation of them in caves.

More particles when hitting trees, objects and tiles.

New standardized settler room requirements for all settlers.

A new ability trinket, found early in forest caves.

Balance tweaks throughout the game.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Until next time,

Fair

0.21.21 changelog

Additions:

Added new default font and rendering, can be reverted in interface settings.

Added tooltip to settlers about what they are currently doing.

Added vibrant color graphics setting.

Added available bait amount to fishing rods.

Added dungeon arena tip to Void Caller.

Added different modes to limit settlement storage max items.

Added summons speed to Void Mask and increases it on Quartz Crown.

Added Zephyr Boots, a new trinket ability found in forest caves.

Added minecarts and makes tracks craftable and able to be picked up.

Added minecart tracks to other biomes than forest caves.

Added more particles when hitting objects and tiles.

Added tips on how to summon/find bosses on quests.

Added hotkey tooltips to trinket ability and mount slot.

Added "What can you do?" to settler recruit dialogue.

Added Ivy Circlet armor and set bonus.

Added a full set of Ivy tools.

Added bonuses to ninja armor set.

Added Wood Path tile.

Added new Accuracy Potion that increases crit chance.

Added Lunchbox, obtained from Queen Spider quest tier.

Changes/misc:

All settler rooms now require a bed.

Removed arbitrary room requirements from settlers like the mage, alchemist etc.

Raiders are now not as focused on the settlement.

Raiders later projectile are now much faster, can fire from further away and predicts player movement.

Settlers are now much stronger and faster at reacting to new targets.

Raiders now have more health and damage, making it much harder to clear them without your settlers help.

Banner stands now no longer have a collision box.

Sleeping health regeneration is now higher the more max hp you have.

Animal Keeper is now available to recruit after having defeated the Void Wizard.

Items left in the crafting guide will try to be inserted into inventory before being dropped.

Increased damage of spider and frost boomerangs.

Increased projectile velocity of Wood Staff.

Increased nearby crafting radius from 6 to 9 tiles.

Changed Waystone tooltip to be more intuitive.

Made settlement buff say settlement flag nearby instead of just settlement nearby.

Summon weapon enchantment modifier tooltips are now more clear in what they do.

Swamp slimes will now no longer spawn near torches on the surface.

Binoculars can now sometimes be bought from the Traveling Merchant.

Binoculars can now look further into the distance.

Changed settlers returning message chat color.

Increased armor of pirates.

Increased health of Pirate Captain minions.

Pirate Captain will now shoot faster when getting lower in health.

Increased limit on restrict zones significantly.

A message will now appear when trying to drop locked items.

Increased Void Boomerang attack speed and stack size to 3.

Replaced Baby Swordfish with another quest item and moved it to basic quests.

LED panels can now be walked on.

Increased movement speed of the Ostrich mount slightly.

Pirate islands size will now always be mediocre or larger.

Increased projectile velocity of Quartz Staff, Void Missile and Elderly Wand.

Reworked explosion sounds, adding more variety to them.

Swamp Guardian quest tier now give 2 waystones as reward.

Clocks now show current time on the item tooltip as well.

Place torch hotkey will now still work even if not able to place at exact mouse position.

It is now possible to "attack" with the Potion Pouch to consume buff potions inside it.

Minecart tracks can now generate over water and lava.

Settlement flag nearby buff is now active when you are on the same world tile as a settlement instead of just near the settlement flag.

Reduced enemy spawn rate in the dungeon slightly.

Rebalanced speed bonuses from different boots.

The feeding through will now stop feeding animals in much less crowded areas.

Increased the number of potions gained from settlement quest rewards.

Enemy spawn rate is now significantly reduced while close to and fighting a boss.

Picked up items will now prioritize pouches that already have one of the items in it when having multiple possible pouches.

Changing rooms now triggers an update on settler happiness right after.

It is now possible to remove a bound key in controls.

Fixes:

Fixed some objects not getting snapped to by smart mining, like gravestones.

Fixed pawned items not counting in items sold and money earned stats.

Fixed hunter arriving at settlement not being able to be recruited early on.

Fixed some cases where settlers would not obey their restrict zones.

Fixed settlers sometimes hauling items unnecessarily.

Fixed loot being able to be dropped outside the map.

Fixed rooms getting invalidated and showing unknown error.

Fixed some projectiles not properly disposing of their trail.

Fixed settlers sometimes walking away from you when you are talking to them.

Fixed cases sleeping settlers would render double beside the bed too.

Fixed bug that caused feeding through to feed animals when it should have stopped.

Fixed issue where some post-processing would stop working when switching between windowed and fullscreen.

And other smaller changes and fixes.