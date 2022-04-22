Phone Home Update Now Live!

Howdy Folks!

The Phone Home update is now live! This update brings a bunch of new content to the game including new POIs, resources, items, missions, story content and more.

Missions



A new mission system has been added into the game. This new system replaces the existing getting started tutorial with new and improved starting missions.

Up to four missions can be tracked at a time and the missions section has been added to show all of your current and completed missions.

The first chapter of the story campaign has been added as well. This is a new series of missions with new POIs, stories and some new characters.

POI Management



New mission specific POI locations have been added to the surface map as well as a new way to see what POIs you’ve uncovered. You can center the camera to a POI by clicking it’s icon in the list.

New Research, Resources and Items



A new surface side resource has been added as well as several new recipes. This, of course, means more things to unlock via research as well as some interesting new discoveries.

Improvements To Eye Dropper Tool



Shift + clicking a placed object will allow you to quickly place down more of that object for construction. While this functionality currently already exists it will now also copy the objects existing rotation. Additionally the object that was copied will no longer get selected during this process.

Patreon

A huge thank you to everyone who has bought a copy of Mercury Fallen! If, for some crazy reason, you’re looking to support more then be sure to check out the Patreon page. Merch is available for some of the subscription tiers. Patreon will help to ensure great new content for Mercury Fallen and future game projects.

https://www.patreon.com/mercuryfallen

Check out the release notes below for all the fine details of what’s been changed, added and fixed. Let me know what you think of the new content.

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap

Release Notes

Missions

Adding new mission system

Added Mission Log to facility management sections

Added new starting missions (replaces tutorial tasks)

Added first campaign chapter of stories/pois/missions

Additions

Added list of discovered POIs to the expedition tab on the planet map interface

Added Fetid Knob item, crop, seed and discovery

Added Ammonium item, recipe and research

Added Bauxite surface resource, item and discovery

Added Aluminium Sheets item, recipe and research

Added Aluminium Powder item, recipe and research

Added Launch Platform research and surface structure

Added Comm Satellite item, research and recipe

Added Solid Rocket Fuel item icon, recipe and research

Changes

Increased chance of surface deposits containing additional depths

Adjusted color of Blue Meadow biome so that it stands out better near water tiles

Using the eyedropper mode (Shift+LMB) to duplicate an object for construction will now also keep the copied objects rotation. The object that was copied will no longer get selected during this operation.

Item Order apply button now grayed out if valid options not set

Tweaks and changes to game guide entries

Key bind settings now show in red if there is an input key conflict

Fixes