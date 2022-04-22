Phone Home Update Now Live!

Howdy Folks!
The Phone Home update is now live! This update brings a bunch of new content to the game including new POIs, resources, items, missions, story content and more.
Missions
A new mission system has been added into the game. This new system replaces the existing getting started tutorial with new and improved starting missions.
Up to four missions can be tracked at a time and the missions section has been added to show all of your current and completed missions.
The first chapter of the story campaign has been added as well. This is a new series of missions with new POIs, stories and some new characters.
POI Management
New mission specific POI locations have been added to the surface map as well as a new way to see what POIs you’ve uncovered. You can center the camera to a POI by clicking it’s icon in the list.
New Research, Resources and Items
A new surface side resource has been added as well as several new recipes. This, of course, means more things to unlock via research as well as some interesting new discoveries.
Improvements To Eye Dropper Tool
Shift + clicking a placed object will allow you to quickly place down more of that object for construction. While this functionality currently already exists it will now also copy the objects existing rotation. Additionally the object that was copied will no longer get selected during this process.
Check out the release notes below for all the fine details of what’s been changed, added and fixed. Let me know what you think of the new content.
Release Notes
Missions
- Adding new mission system
- Added Mission Log to facility management sections
- Added new starting missions (replaces tutorial tasks)
- Added first campaign chapter of stories/pois/missions
Additions
- Added list of discovered POIs to the expedition tab on the planet map interface
- Added Fetid Knob item, crop, seed and discovery
- Added Ammonium item, recipe and research
- Added Bauxite surface resource, item and discovery
- Added Aluminium Sheets item, recipe and research
- Added Aluminium Powder item, recipe and research
- Added Launch Platform research and surface structure
- Added Comm Satellite item, research and recipe
- Added Solid Rocket Fuel item icon, recipe and research
Changes
- Increased chance of surface deposits containing additional depths
- Adjusted color of Blue Meadow biome so that it stands out better near water tiles
- Using the eyedropper mode (Shift+LMB) to duplicate an object for construction will now also keep the copied objects rotation. The object that was copied will no longer get selected during this operation.
- Item Order apply button now grayed out if valid options not set
- Tweaks and changes to game guide entries
- Key bind settings now show in red if there is an input key conflict
Fixes
- Fixed: Long load time before reaching the main menu when launching the game
- Fixed: Able to deconstruct an objective immediately in some instances by deselecting and reselecting the object for deconstruction while the game is paused.
- Fixed: Robot recharge action doesn’t trigger until after the robot slowness attribute debuff
- Fixed: Data server visuals not updating when object is enabled/disabled
- Fixed: Treadmill animation visual showing incorrectly when multiple treadmills are active
- Fixed: Info for vehicle bay in build info not showing the correct power requirement
- Fixed: Colonists continues to use resource scanner even if there are no available tiles to scan
- Fixed: Canceling construction on the vehicle bay not updating the visual interface state
