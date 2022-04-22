💬 Dev Diary #2 - Update 1

=====🔧 Overview 🔧====

Our dear friends in warehouses and forklifts around the world - we want to thank you again for your commitment to Best Forklift Operator.

The first update is live and brings you some of the things you really cared about. The game now offers support for HTC Vive (Wands), and Valve Index (Knuckles) goggles & controllers! This means that even more people will be able to try how BFO performs in VR (and we know from many of you that this is a great, immersive experience).

In addition, the game now supports new, higher display resolutions (above full HD), and we have introduced a more intuitive, user-friendly pointer to the VR version. We also improved the issues that made the game crash at first for some users.

🥽 Support for HTC Vive+Wands &Valve Index+Knuckles

Now you can do some delicious forklifting with those bad boys too.



🖥️ Higher display resolutions

Confirmed resolutions are 21:9 - 2560×1080,

21:9 - 3440×1440,

16:9 - 2560×1440

and 16:9 - 3840×2160.



👨🏻‍💻 Other Goodies

Pointer (for VR mode)

Fixed the crashing bug

Fixed visual artifacts of 3d models in some parts of warehouses

Cargo models optimization

Fixed "two same hands"

Changed interface interactions in VR (to be more comfortable)



=====🔧 Work in Progress 🔧====

Support for Steering Wheels

A brand new Warehouse and missions

More cargo types

Upgrading and expanding current Warehouses

Community & Point Shop Items



=====🔧 End Note 🔧====

We hope you will continue to follow us and support our efforts to bring you the best forklift simulator on the market. We are working on making the game better and better and making the 1.00 version a great product for everyone to have a good time with.

Thank you again!

Want to always be up to date with the game?

Remember to click the "Follow" button on the storepage!



PS We are currently working on a roadmap that we will be able to publish so that you know what the next updates will bring.

~Gamedust

