v0.40 patch notes

Bugs:

Fixed a crash that occurred when less than 3 monster girls entered a boss fight

Fixed a crash that occurred when an artifact activated on an enemy turn

Fixed an issue with events drawing incorrectly.

Fixed an issue with screen shake not activating properly.

Fixed an issue with a black rectangle appearing in the title screen after skipping the save info screen

Fixed the tie being the incorrect color on the vest portrait sprite

Fixed an issue where portraits would draw slightly off center in certain screens.

QoL:

Dungeon Prep confirmation screen will now show the dungeon tier and location

You can now look at monster girls' artifacts, name, and status within the found artifact menu.

Monster girls' names will now be displayed on the dungeon map.

You can now see all the skills a monster girl is expected to learn in the new summon screen

Changed toggle screenshake option text to make it clearer if screenshake is active.

Balance:

Reworked a large number of enemy stat blocks.

Ruin events have been slightly altered with new event table.

Altered the shop artifact inventory. Rarer artifacts will no longer be sold in the shop and certain artifacts can only be found in the shop.

Artifact drop rates have been changed so certain artifacts only appear in the cave.

Artifact drop rates have been changed so powerful artifacts only drop in later tiers.

After beating tier 4 for the first time, successive runs of tier 4 will drop Large Mile Stones, instead of more Black Pyramids.

New:

Added a story cutscene at the end of tier 4 ruins.

Added the cave dungeon. Unlock by beating tier 4 ruins and purchasing the cave map in the shop.

Demogi now wears something more formal.