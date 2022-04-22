Inventory - Ver. 0.23x0400a

And welcome on board again!

This update has something that will definitely appeal to many.

For interior lovers:

An interior door has been added. (Regular door in Blueprint) ːbigboltː

Changed the model of the standard roof on the inside.

Added new roof type - Lighting. To activate lighting, you need to create a lighting module in Shipcore and connect power.

Inventory:

By popular demand and a huge amount of feedback, I decided to combine the inventory of the player and backpack! ːsapcelootboxː

Now you can use items directly from the backpack.

News:

Fixed some UI bugs

Added description for some items

Minor graphics fixes

At the moment I'm trying to optimize the working project for more flexible work in the future.

I'll try to continue to develop the storyline soon! ːsimpleprocessorː