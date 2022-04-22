 Skip to content

Remains update for 22 April 2022

Inventory - Ver. 0.23x0400a

And welcome on board again!
This update has something that will definitely appeal to many.

For interior lovers:

  • An interior door has been added. (Regular door in Blueprint) ːbigboltː
  • Changed the model of the standard roof on the inside.
  • Added new roof type - Lighting. To activate lighting, you need to create a lighting module in Shipcore and connect power.

Inventory:
By popular demand and a huge amount of feedback, I decided to combine the inventory of the player and backpack! ːsapcelootboxː
Now you can use items directly from the backpack.

News:

  • Fixed some UI bugs
  • Added description for some items
  • Minor graphics fixes

At the moment I'm trying to optimize the working project for more flexible work in the future.
I'll try to continue to develop the storyline soon! ːsimpleprocessorː

