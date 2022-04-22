Beta Branch 1.3.48

_Heya folks,

Quick 1.3.48 update on the Beta Branch to fix the giants being hostile when you enter their camp after doing their quest. We're still working on a fix for Rugan getting stuck in the swamp, that should come next week.

Note: If your save file is in the Verdant Valley Cave, the giants will be hostile if you exit from their camp (since that fix is not retroactive if you're already in combat or inside that cave). Simply leave the cave through the other exit (which takes you not far away from the Forge Outpost)._

How to go to Beta branch:

Right click Solasta in your Steam Library

Click Properties

Go to BETAS tab

Select betabranch in the list

Click OK

The update should download now

To go back to the main branch, just do the same and select "None" in the list.

Reminder: Known issues and workaround

Some players told us they sometimes don't have an exit area in the city to return to the World Map. You can bypass that problem by opening the map and fast traveling to the exit, that should automatically get you back to the World Map.



If you free Rugan the Giant in the Swamps, do not attempt to explore the area with him in your party. You need to leave the Swamps immediately with him, otherwise he can get permanently stuck - for example, if you manage to teleport into the Spider Cave with him (no solution outside reloading an older save). This fix is not in the Beta Branch 1.3.47 patch as it has more potential ramifications, but we expect a fix to be coming next week (which should also fix the save files where the Giant is currently stuck).

- for example, if you manage to teleport into the Spider Cave with him (no solution outside reloading an older save). This fix is not in the Beta Branch 1.3.47 patch as it has more potential ramifications, but we expect a fix to be coming next week (which should also fix the save files where the Giant is currently stuck). Please see the screenshots below if you're confused as to how to guide Rugan outside the swamps.





