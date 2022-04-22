Small PATCH #3

Hello everyone this week I went threw and fixed quite a few issues as mentioned by player's. And with that I will just dedicate my time fixing existing bug's or issues you see while playing the game. I do appreciate the help and suggestions and hopefully in the future I can improve this game further thank you for your time.

Breakable boxes now have a darker texture so you can now tell the difference.

Added Door password codes to your mission PDA after finding code.

Fixed ladder in level 3 stops just at top of ladder now.

Added ammo for pistol, sniper rifle, shotgun. and automatic in the mantis base levels.

Added a collision mesh around power cores in the Mantis base so they can not be shot at.

if you have any issues please post in discussion. Thank you.