Anthropocene Epoch update for 22 April 2022

Small PATCH #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8606333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone this week I went threw and fixed quite a few issues as mentioned by player's. And with that I will just dedicate my time fixing existing bug's or issues you see while playing the game. I do appreciate the help and suggestions and hopefully in the future I can improve this game further thank you for your time.

  • Breakable boxes now have a darker texture so you can now tell the difference.

  • Added Door password codes to your mission PDA after finding code.

  • Fixed ladder in level 3 stops just at top of ladder now.

  • Added ammo for pistol, sniper rifle, shotgun. and automatic in the mantis base levels.

  • Added a collision mesh around power cores in the Mantis base so they can not be shot at.

if you have any issues please post in discussion. Thank you.

