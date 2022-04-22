Small PATCH #3

Hello everyone this week I went threw and fixed quite a few issues as mentioned by player's. And with that I will just dedicate my time fixing existing bug's or issues you see while playing the game. I do appreciate the help and suggestions and hopefully in the future I can improve this game further thank you for your time.
-
Breakable boxes now have a darker texture so you can now tell the difference.
-
Added Door password codes to your mission PDA after finding code.
-
Fixed ladder in level 3 stops just at top of ladder now.
-
Added ammo for pistol, sniper rifle, shotgun. and automatic in the mantis base levels.
-
Added a collision mesh around power cores in the Mantis base so they can not be shot at.
if you have any issues please post in discussion. Thank you.
Changed files in this update