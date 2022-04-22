 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 22 April 2022

UFS2 Playtest | Content Preview 3/3

Hello,
it's time for Content Preview 3/3! This one will be short - as you will be able to try the game at about 17:30 CEST! (smalll delay :>)

LANGUAGES

Today you will be able to play in two languages - English and Polish. We should add more during Playtests.

MAPS

Курейское Озеро (Russia)

It's a volcanic lake in the Asian part of Russia, on the southern tip of Kamchatka. Located in the caldera between the Ilinskij and Kambalnyj volcanoes. The number of fish in the lake ranges from 260,000 to over 6 million. Kurile Lake is the largest one in Asia.

Confirmed Fish Species for Russia

  • European eel
  • Silver carp
  • Prussian carp
  • Amur pike
  • Tench
  • Beluga
  • Baikal black grayling
  • Chum salmon
  • Coho salmon
  • Pink salmon

SURVEY

Each week we will organize another survey! Everyone who will take part in each survey will have a chance to win 1 of 10 game keys for Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2. It means you have 4 entries - 1 per survey. That means you can win 1 of 40 game keys in total! :)

As you know we run Playtests to collect your feedback, find bugs, issues, and anything else that is wrong! So if you would like to share your feedback and fill out the short survey, here it is!

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 - Playtest - Survey Week 1: https://forms.gle/jBTE4Y2HPcHcw8Xv8

Regards,
Rafal | Publisher Team

