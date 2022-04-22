1.7 Kevkas Swordhand

Wildermyth is now live and on sale on the Epic Games store! Crossplay is supported so you can play with your friends regardless of where you purchased Wildermyth. You don't need an Epic Account to play multiplayer, but if you have one, you can use it. This has been in the works for a while; we're very excited it's out for all you Epic Store connoisseurs!

Wildermyth is on the Epic Games Store here.

With this patch, we've added color customization options for colors used during combat. You'll be able to customize them if you're having trouble seeing any default colors! We hope this helps make Wildermyth more accessible. We've also updated an old event with fresh writing and dialogue as well as added new Tidings.

You'll also see some minor UI and sfx additions, balance changes, and a buncha bug fixes.

1.7+414 Kevkas Swordhand

Crossplay with Epic Games!

Family Business Revision!

New Tidings!

Increased the weight of Heirloom Spring event

Added Colorblind options!

Added view button to achievement popups

Added achievement button to Legacy menu

Mythweaver potency buff can be gained from ruins scenery

Rogue+ now causes heroes to enter grayplane on stunt

Bloodrage reworked: