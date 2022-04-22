 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Wildermyth update for 22 April 2022

1.7 Kevkas Swordhand

Share · View all patches · Build 8606143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wildermyth is now live and on sale on the Epic Games store! Crossplay is supported so you can play with your friends regardless of where you purchased Wildermyth. You don't need an Epic Account to play multiplayer, but if you have one, you can use it. This has been in the works for a while; we're very excited it's out for all you Epic Store connoisseurs!
Wildermyth is on the Epic Games Store here.

With this patch, we've added color customization options for colors used during combat. You'll be able to customize them if you're having trouble seeing any default colors! We hope this helps make Wildermyth more accessible. We've also updated an old event with fresh writing and dialogue as well as added new Tidings.

You'll also see some minor UI and sfx additions, balance changes, and a buncha bug fixes.

1.7+414 Kevkas Swordhand

Crossplay with Epic Games!
Family Business Revision!
New Tidings!
Increased the weight of Heirloom Spring event
Added Colorblind options!
Added view button to achievement popups
Added achievement button to Legacy menu
Mythweaver potency buff can be gained from ruins scenery
Rogue+ now causes heroes to enter grayplane on stunt
Bloodrage reworked:

  • Old: Extra Damage per 2 HP missing = 1 + 1/3 Potency
  • New: Linear based on % missing health,
    up to 2 + 1/2 Potency + 1/4 Max HP
    Also, only affects melee/ranged attacks
    Broadswipes damage rework:
  • Old: Bonus Damage + Potency
    Upgrade grants +2 Damage
  • New: 2 + 1/2(Bonus Damage+Potency)
    Upgrade increases scaling to full
    Added sfx for some abilities
    Bloodrage now shows current damage bonus gained
    Abilities now show if they're melee or ranged
    Adjusted several incorrect references to "Physical Attacks"
    Shieldshear no longer counts as a melee ability
    Meteor Strike no longer counts as a ranged ability
    Some wings are now folded in non-combat scenarios
    Can now set custom hero turn order via Options > This Game
    Empowered bone weapons revert to normal over legacy
    Heroes without soulmates present won't have random kids
    Engage "line of sight" being broken is now more predictable
    Engage+ has clearer feedback now
    Added particle and filter effects to fire and poison
    Fire damage animation takes much less time
    Multi: Control over a hero can be set in the recruit dialogue
    Multi: Large pets are controlled by same player as their owner
    Multi: Heroes you control are automatically selected first
    Added icons for legacy hero ability choices
    Added store button to main menu
    Improved feedback for heroes with melee+range theme attacks
    Theme aspects like fire immunity now show in character sheet
    Controller invalid clicks no longer deselect current action
    Controller improved navigation in several dialogs
    Fix multiplayer bug with customizing heroes at the same time
    Fix a bug with Loyal hook quest targeting
    Fix a bug where Storied Bones improved multiple hero's weapons
    Fix a bug where Ghost Town hook would spawn an extra town
    Fix a bug where skeleton theme rivalry had weird interactions
    Fix a bug with Untouchable preventing attacks on walling allies
    Fix a bug where Chaos Whorl could be used on lone enemies
    Fix a bug where non-QWERTY layouts showed bad hints
    Fix a bug where Salvage wouldn't destroy certain scenery
    Fix a bug where Connect to IP multiplayer didn't work
    Fix a bug with scorpion tail formula
    Fix a bug with Sharpshooter and theme ability feedback
    Fix a bug where longreach improved new flight abilities
    Fix a bug where sentinel and protector could ignore stasis
    Fix some crashes
    Fix some typos
    Fix some backend text
    Tools: "keepOverLegacy" option to keep augments over legacy
    Tools: Added Theme editor!
    Tools: Added "Create Branch Event" button to Branch Outcome
    Tools: Single-line text fields expand when editing
    Tools: Color-coding for comic actors of different types
    Tools: Improvements to Comic Editor "Auto-Match"

Changed files in this update

Wildermyth_windows Depot 763891
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_mac Depot 763892
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_linux Depot 763893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.