Hotfix 2.0.7

Hey Mountaineers,

first of all, we like to thank all of you for sharing your feedback and the awesome stories of your (successful) climbs!

This update adresses the following issues that some of you had while playing the game:

Fixed a bug where some players would get stuck in the login/authentication screen

Fixed a bug where Thai/Persian/Gregorian system languages caused a freeze in loading screens

Improved performance during scene transitions to prevent potential freezes in loading screens

While this should address the most common issues, please do keep sharing any problems that you might encounter with us. Also, if you are still stuck at some point, please make sure that you meet the minimum system requirements and have Visual C++ as well as DirectX v11 or above installed.

Good luck on your adventures, Mountaineers!