POSTAL 4: No Regerts - Hotfix #3 [1.0.3]

Another day, another hotfix! We actually have much more improved internally already, but we’re playing it safe regarding breaking peoples saves. We will resume updating after the weekend and are just pushing important/safe changes for now. We are currently working on changes to how the saving system works so we can update more frequently, more easily.

As well as work on bug fixing and a continued optimization effort, we have many ‘nearly there’ new features to add to the game over the coming weeks as well as AI improvements and just improving the gameplay in general.

Adjusted the Going POSTAL overlay to remove the jarring red overlay that should have been removed the last hotfix (Blame Rob)

Riverside optimization pass

Updated the Prison Worker to do routine sanity checks on the security codes, and regenerate them if they become corrupt (Addressing the “000” bug)

Collision on Car Seat near the Sewer Entrance that was making it difficult to collect a Krotchy doll

Clothing pickups lacking collision

Bug where collecting all collectables would award the achievement for completing all Rampages instead (Note: If you already got this achievement, make sure to keep an older save on hand when this update goes live, so you can actually earn this achievement)

Addressed a bug where the Robe outfit could disappear from player’s inventories if using another Dude skin