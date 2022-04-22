Remorse: The List Is NOW Available!

Remorse: The list is now officially available for purchase! It’s up to you to decipher the origins of the strange list by searching through the streets and buildings of the deserted city of Hidegpuszta!

The game starts with a 10% discount so make sure to don't miss this awesome opportunity!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/867960/

Once again, we would like to thank the many old and new friends who supported us in completing the game! To everyone who worked with us on the game, to the testers, to those who helped with a like or share, to everyone who gave us a lot of advice on our discord server!

On our Discord server, we are still waiting for anyone who has a question, would like to share their experience with us or anything related to the game!

Take care of yourself and we wish everyone a good game!

Cheers,

DeppreSick Team