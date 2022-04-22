Knightfall Update 3! New Town, weapons and enchantments!

Hello everyone! Time for update 3 (yes, the actual update 3 this time)
New weapons and enchantments:
Enchantments:
Sonar: Reveals enemies in an area around the bullet/bomb impact.
Restoration: Gives you healing bombs or bullets.
Vampirism: Can now also appear as a bomb enchantment and gives the same stats as the weapon enchantment.
Two spellbooks:
Ice bolt: Launches an ice projectile that slows Enemies that are hit.
Ignite: Fires a volley of projectiles that light enemies on fire when hit.
New town!
Patch Notes
Added:
- 2 new weapons
- 2 new weapons enchantments
- 3 new bomb enchantments
- 1 new town
- 2 new spawns
- Added the ability to place a marker for your team
- Added quality options for models and shadows
Changed:
- Increased the number of players per match to 28
- Changed the Rose Castle and added more paths and rooms
Fixes:
- Some performance improvements
Make sure to verify the integrity of the game-files!
Changed files in this update