Knightfall Update 3! New Town, weapons and enchantments!

Hello everyone! Time for update 3 (yes, the actual update 3 this time)

New weapons and enchantments:

Enchantments:

Sonar: Reveals enemies in an area around the bullet/bomb impact.

Restoration: Gives you healing bombs or bullets.

Vampirism: Can now also appear as a bomb enchantment and gives the same stats as the weapon enchantment.

Two spellbooks:

Ice bolt: Launches an ice projectile that slows Enemies that are hit.

Ignite: Fires a volley of projectiles that light enemies on fire when hit.

New town!





Patch Notes

Added:

2 new weapons

2 new weapons enchantments

3 new bomb enchantments

1 new town

2 new spawns

Added the ability to place a marker for your team

Added quality options for models and shadows

Changed:

Increased the number of players per match to 28

Changed the Rose Castle and added more paths and rooms

Fixes:

Some performance improvements

Make sure to verify the integrity of the game-files!