Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 22 April 2022

Knightfall Update 3! New Town, weapons and enchantments!

Build 8605782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Time for update 3 (yes, the actual update 3 this time)

New weapons and enchantments:

Enchantments:
Sonar: Reveals enemies in an area around the bullet/bomb impact.
Restoration: Gives you healing bombs or bullets.
Vampirism: Can now also appear as a bomb enchantment and gives the same stats as the weapon enchantment.

Two spellbooks:
Ice bolt: Launches an ice projectile that slows Enemies that are hit.
Ignite: Fires a volley of projectiles that light enemies on fire when hit.

New town!


Patch Notes

Added:

  • 2 new weapons
  • 2 new weapons enchantments
  • 3 new bomb enchantments
  • 1 new town
  • 2 new spawns
  • Added the ability to place a marker for your team
  • Added quality options for models and shadows

Changed:

  • Increased the number of players per match to 28
  • Changed the Rose Castle and added more paths and rooms

Fixes:

  • Some performance improvements

Make sure to verify the integrity of the game-files!

