DemonsAreCrazy update for 22 April 2022

Apr 22nd - Mango Sticky Rice

Apr 22nd - Mango Sticky Rice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's special summer desert patch - Mango Sticky Rice! Unleash the power of nether world's favorite summer snack that is packed full with power. Becareful, even our plants monster gain special power (and 200% exp) from eating them. This patch also include super powerful SSS updates for many demons. (seriously, just try them out and you will see what we meant. lol)

There's a lot of small changes that impact meta game in this patch, especially the new requirements for SSS which will now unlocked at level 13-23+. Water Melon is not extend for another week, as we now change the stacking of water items to 99. (They also have a bit higher hp, but now gives out 800 EXP.)

Patch Notes v 7.69

  • Mango Sticky Rice patch's special: Exp x2 for all Melom and Pyeapple monsters. (This week only)

  • Added new Ranking Challenge #20: Mango (Fire/Earth) to Campaign Window in War Chamber.

  • Added a new field item: Mango S.Rice - Sweet mango with Sticky Rice from summer event that instantly restore 100 SP after consumed.

  • Added a new Summer Accessory: Mango Mask - Soft-power mask from summer event that adds 10 SP and 500 weight to wearer.

  • Added a new Hawaii set for Iaron to PVP Shop. (+35% Earth Dmg)

  • Added a new DeathKnight set for Mastema to PVP Shop. (+ 230 Run Speed)

  • Added new Iaron's SSS: GraveCrusher - Deal tremondous STR({0}~{1}) [earth] dmg to single target but also knock out Iaron.

  • Added new Nija's SSS: MidnightSlash - Deals STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [dark] dmg to all enemies in front and reduce their phy.atk by {4}~{5}% for {6}s.

  • Added new Nija's SSS: LunarBlade - Deals 6xLVL({0}~{1})% DEX as [light]/[dark] dmg to target area.

  • Added new Nija's SSS: AssassinEclipse - Lock and deals STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [dark] e.dmg to a single target with less than {4}% hp.

  • Update Nija's SSS: MoonlitPalm (new name) - Deals 2xSTR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [light] then [dark] dmg and reduce element {4}% resistance for {5}s.

  • Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS: MoonReflection- Put an enemy into a deep sleep for LVL({0}~{1})s with TAL({2}~{3}) resist. (Half for demon.)

  • Added new BlackBaron's SSS: TrotskyMethod - Increase LVL({0}~{1})% DEX and turn invisible for ({2}~{3})s with TAL({4}) resist.

  • Added new Mara's SSS: WindFall - Cast a shreading tornado, dealling 6x TAL({2}~{3}) [wind] physical dmg.

  • Added new Mastema's SSS: LifeCutter - Fire a cutter with small homing effect, dealing TAL({0}~{1}) [dark] e.dmg.

  • Added new Mastema's SSS: DeathlyDemise - Deal STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [dark] dmg to all targets in front, reducing their mag.atk by ({4}~{5})% for {6}s.

  • Added new Mastema's SSS: SummonDeathKnight- Summon lv.LVL({0}~{1}) Death Knight for {4}s.

  • Added wanderer souls spawn point to all open world maps. (Ghosts that can be devoured to increase the demon's soul gauge.)

  • Adjusted evade and accuracy status calculation.

  • Modified the number of maximum stacks when equipping field items.

  • Fixed Masterma's FingerOfDeath distance bug.

  • Fixed incorrect value for Pumpkin anima.

  • SSS will now be unlocked at lv. 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23.

