Apr 22nd - Mango Sticky Rice

Patch Notes · Last edited 22 April 2022

It's special summer desert patch - Mango Sticky Rice! Unleash the power of nether world's favorite summer snack that is packed full with power. Becareful, even our plants monster gain special power (and 200% exp) from eating them. This patch also include super powerful SSS updates for many demons. (seriously, just try them out and you will see what we meant. lol)

There's a lot of small changes that impact meta game in this patch, especially the new requirements for SSS which will now unlocked at level 13-23+. Water Melon is not extend for another week, as we now change the stacking of water items to 99. (They also have a bit higher hp, but now gives out 800 EXP.)

Patch Notes v 7.69