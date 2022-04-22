Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.1.24 Update (Hotfix for 1.1.21)

We're releasing a new update that fixes two issues that emerged after yesterday's launch. These were:

Some players are unable to connect to multiplayer match if they don't own the Necrons Faction Pack

Players are unable to access Necrons after purchase from Epic Game Store

We are really sorry for the inconveniences caused by these two.

Unfortunately, it will take us a few days before the update on Xbox and PlayStation goes live, but in the

meantime we are releasing the update on Slitherine, GoG, Epic and Steam.

We are also including some changes earlier than originally planned. Please let us know if you run into any technical issues.

Changes since 1.1.21

-------

Changed how poison and acid damage works. Poison/Corrision now affects individual models, where previously it affected the unit but only damaged 1 model. Also added UI indicators for models with Corrision/Poison status effect under their health bars.

Added a new procedural map type.

Improvements to terrain modification and placement in procedural maps

Improve rendering performance of procedural maps

Implemented soft clip fading for decals

Updated the image used in the campaign selection UI for Planetary Supremacy

Added the first pass of a new post-campaign UI with numerous stats about the campaign playthrough

Change Thornback Deathspitter to do Acid damage and Devourer to do Poison damage

Reduced the time required to generate a procedural map, especially on consoles. This should improve loading times.

Balancing

Increase the Librarian health to 250 and Evasion to 15

Reduced the health of Assault Marines to 50 and the Krak Grenade splash to 2 and AP 7

Triach Praetorian: Raise point cost to 100, reduce gravity displacement pack movement to +3

Tesla Weapons.

-- Increase attacks of Tesla Carbine to 5 and splash targets to 3

-- Increate attacks of Tomb Blade Twin Tesla Carbine to 10 and splash targets to 3

-- Set cost of Tesla upgrades to 10

-- Increase attacks of Tesla Carbine to 5 and splash targets to 3 -- Increate attacks of Tomb Blade Twin Tesla Carbine to 10 and splash targets to 3 -- Set cost of Tesla upgrades to 10 Living Lightning : Increased the chance to attack an adjacent units

Lychguard : Reduced Warcythe upgrade cost to 25

Fixed Broodlord HP incorrectly configured as 320 (changed to 380)

Adjust fire rate of Lokhurst Heavy Destroyer so that it's better against multi-model units at long range

Bug Fixes