Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.1.24 Update (Hotfix for 1.1.21)

We're releasing a new update that fixes two issues that emerged after yesterday's launch. These were:
- Some players are unable to connect to multiplayer match if they don't own the Necrons Faction Pack
- Players are unable to access Necrons after purchase from Epic Game Store
We are really sorry for the inconveniences caused by these two.
Unfortunately, it will take us a few days before the update on Xbox and PlayStation goes live, but in the
meantime we are releasing the update on Slitherine, GoG, Epic and Steam.
We are also including some changes earlier than originally planned. Please let us know if you run into any technical issues.
Changes since 1.1.21
-------
- Changed how poison and acid damage works. Poison/Corrision now affects individual models, where previously it affected the unit but only damaged 1 model. Also added UI indicators for models with Corrision/Poison status effect under their health bars.
- Added a new procedural map type.
- Improvements to terrain modification and placement in procedural maps
- Improve rendering performance of procedural maps
- Implemented soft clip fading for decals
- Updated the image used in the campaign selection UI for Planetary Supremacy
- Added the first pass of a new post-campaign UI with numerous stats about the campaign playthrough
- Change Thornback Deathspitter to do Acid damage and Devourer to do Poison damage
- Reduced the time required to generate a procedural map, especially on consoles. This should improve loading times.
Balancing
- Increase the Librarian health to 250 and Evasion to 15
- Reduced the health of Assault Marines to 50 and the Krak Grenade splash to 2 and AP 7
- Triach Praetorian: Raise point cost to 100, reduce gravity displacement pack movement to +3
- Tesla Weapons.
-- Increase attacks of Tesla Carbine to 5 and splash targets to 3
-- Increate attacks of Tomb Blade Twin Tesla Carbine to 10 and splash targets to 3
-- Set cost of Tesla upgrades to 10
- Living Lightning : Increased the chance to attack an adjacent units
- Lychguard : Reduced Warcythe upgrade cost to 25
- Fixed Broodlord HP incorrectly configured as 320 (changed to 380)
- Adjust fire rate of Lokhurst Heavy Destroyer so that it's better against multi-model units at long range
Bug Fixes
- FIX: Some players are unable to connect to multiplayer match if they don't own the Necrons Faction Pack
- FIX: Players are unable to access Necrons after purchase from Epic Game Store
- FIX: Overlord is rendered pink after using certain combinations of special abilities
- FIX: (XB1/PS4) Crash when loading a save game with some specific Necron units
- FIX: Units are in mid-air when re-loading some procederal map save games
- FIX: Improved text for clarity for reinforcement cooldowns in Planetary Supremacy army management UI
- FIX: Units can move on/into some procedural map terrain where they shouldn't
- FIX: Setting targets in Planetary Supremacy difficulty often changes from 80 to 100
- FIX: Adjusted descriptions for Blood Lance & Death From Above to include the number of splash targets
- FIX: Necrons do not glow when they reach 100 momentum
- FIX: If a Necron unit is completely wiped out, but reanimates, then they have no faction trait status anymore
- FIX: (PS4) Post-final mission screen (video) stays black.
- FIX: Resource tile shows unknown still
- FIX: Can move through enemy units without cost in procedurally generated maps
- FIX: Skorpekh Destroyer reanimated after destruction from Plasmacyte Infusion has no visible model
- FIX: Options are not saved when force quiting from the Option UI
- FIX: Exploit on point capture during overwatch
- FIX: Bonus Objective tokens aren't aligned right to match the UI elements
- FIX: Gravity Displacement status icon not set
- Fixed low volume of audio effects for Tyranid monster melee attacks, and incorrectly configure sound for the Thunder Hammer
Changed files in this update