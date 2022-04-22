Major Update V0.9

HAAKers Sorry for the long wait! Beta branch(beta_ea) 0.9 is now available! EA public will also be updated simultaneously, except for the level part(The robot will still block your in White Stone, you can join the beta branch to continue the game).

Levels and enemies

5 new levels have been added, thus meaning that all levels of HAAK are available now！

Almost all existing levels have undergone a new round of optimization

4 new monsters and 1 new boss

Some enemies have been visually improved

The gameplay flow of Sanho Ruins has been reworked, now you can get weapon and start fighting earlier

Warning: Because the level structure of Sanho Ruins has changed dramatically, the entire progress of Sanho Ruins will be RESET, but technically will not affect the rest of the game (you can still play through the game normally), if you are very concerned about this, please restart a new game, we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to you during the Early Access.

Storyline

Several new NPCs have been added, some of them do not have dialogues yet (will be updated next) and you cannot interact with them, please don't be surprised

More than 10 side quests are now fully available, some of them contain branches

A new dream sequence, completing HAAK's backstory

Two game endings

mechanics:

No more physical instant death, players will teleport to the nearest respawn point after being physically crushed

Added 3 new skills, including hacking

Added 1 new basic move: downward slash

Interaction adjustment: the default button is modified to "B" on the xbox controller, HAAK can interact when moving, removed the button press time

Greenie coin system improvement

More than 10 new Steam achievements

New end-of-game evaluation system

Problem fixes