Patch Notes #1.4.7

Hello everyone!

In order to keep up with the latest versions of the game we will change the number of the different patch numbers. The patch version 2.1 is changed to patch notes version 1.4.7 which now corresponds to version 1.4.7 of Noara.

New features

2v2 mode

• Plates: A plate system has been integrated into the Stronghold and Silo Blockers (amber). This system is designed to reward players who attack the opposing Stronghold or Silo Blockers by giving them Khina based on the damage they inflict on these two structures.

• Stronghold: When a team removes 20% of life points from the opponent's Stronghold, the two strategists of the team gain 150 Khinas.

• Silo Blockers: When a team removes 20% of life points from a Silo Blocker, both strategists on the team gain 50 Khinas.

Chest

Central Objective: We have replaced the cage in the middle of the battlefield with a new objective: the chest. When a team removes 20% of life points from this chest, the two strategists of the team gain Khinas according to the Round in the game (the more the game is advanced, the more the Khinas gained are important. The team that destroys the chest earns twice the amount of Khinas!

As for the cage that it replaces, the chest appears at certain times of the game.

• Frequency of appearance: Round 2 / 6 / 10

• Life points: 500 / 800 / 1100

• Khina gain per plate: 100 / 150 / 200

• Gain of Khinas at destruction: 200 / 300 / 400

• Resistances: 100 physical resistances and 100 elemental resistances

Chat

Added commands in the chat to send and reply to private messages during a game.

• Send a private message:

/w Pseudo

• Reply to a private message:

/r

Balancing

Units

• Krogz Q "Two Pinches": The physical mastery ratio is reduced from 30% to 10% per hit and the damage becomes siege damage.

• Silicia: Her health points increase from 800 to 900 (Skirmish)

• Opie&Jake Q "Frog Hop": Damage dealt increases from 100 to 120 (Skirmish)

• Sentinel Q "Javelin": Damage done increases from 40 to 80 (Skirmish)

• Guttsie Q "Harpy Shot": Damage increased from 150 to 200 (Skirmish)

Items

(Skirmish) "PufferFish": The item is replaced by the item "Grapple".

Bugfix

Localization

Correction of localization errors in different languages.

General

• Game host: The game host is now correctly decided based on its ping.

• 2v2 Invitation: If a person disconnects before accepting a 2v2 game invitation, the invitation will no longer remain pending.

• 2v2 Invitation: If the invited player accepts an invitation from another player, the pending invitation will be correctly cancelled.

• Game start: When a player leaves the game while loading, the other players will no longer be stuck on the "Waiting for players" screen.

• Chat: Making the shortcut associated with opening and closing the chat will have the correct effect on the game's welcome.

Codex

• Malakaye Q "Colossal Strike": The video displayed will be that of the skill "Colossal Strike" and not that of the Z "Colossal Roll".

• Babanga W "Round Tripl": The video displayed is replaced by a Work in progress for the moment.

Units

• Babanga, Babingi, Chaksa and Sinna Passive "Not Dead Yet!: The "Embryo available" status icon will be visible when the embryo is available.

• Mana W "Odd Mixture": Destroying a cage with this skill will result in an item.

• Pirh Engineer W "Springboard": The maximum distance the Pirh can land a second Unit Launcher will now be correctly displayed in the skill description.

• Irisha W "Toxic Surprise": Units stepping on a "Toxic Surprise" will now take 30 elemental damage immediately upon stepping on it.

[/u]• Iwobi W "Big-Game Fishing":[/u] It is no longer possible to bring multiple units to Iwobi with a single use of "Big-Game Fishing".

Items

• Alluring Octopus: Affects affected units correctly even if they are moving.

• Leaf Spring: The object will now be able to land on a free square even if it is in the fog of war.

Cages

• Fixed a bug that allowed an item to be obtained several times when destroying a cage.

• Using a grappling hook on a cage will correctly move the unit forward and no longer root it.

Fog of War

When a silo blocker is destroyed, the FX will no longer play in the fog of war.

Puzzle

• Stealthy: Babingi will no longer suffer multiple damage and effects when stepping on a locked Kapal.

• Flying Exercise: Scenarios that caused the player to lose when they should have won have been corrected.

Visual Bugfix

General

Rank: Fixed an error in the name of the ranks. Ranks are now as follows:

• 0 -> 399 : Rookie

• 400 -> 799 : Soldier

• 800 -> 1199 : Strategist (formerly Conqueror)

• 1200 -> 1599 : Conqueror (formerly High Tactician)

• 1600 -> 1999 : High Tactician (formerly War Lord)

• 2000+ -> War Lord (formerly Great War Lord)

• Friends List: Players no longer remain in "Playing" state after a custom game.

• Add to Friend List: Accepting a friend invitation from an offline player will correctly display them in the friend list.

• Portraits: When a friend changes their portrait, it is updated correctly in the friends list.

• Puzzles: Enemy selection circles are no longer cumulative.

Units

• Akuyandi R "Spa Treatment": FXs will be interrupted if the skill is interrupted during use.

• Malakaye: When Malakaye takes damage, it will no longer consistently display an ink FX.

• Tiwangi Passive "Grand Finale": When he dies, Tiwangi will correctly trigger the animations of affected units.

Items

• Hydro-jet: Equipping two Hydro-jets on the same unit will no longer cause visual and audio problems.

• PufferFish: Fixed the jump height when a unit accesses a water tramp from an adjacent square.

Bastion Abilities

Monolithic Throw: Movement/targeting grids are now correctly updated when a rock is destroyed.