DD#66 And There Are Weeks Where Decades Happen

Hello, everyone welcome to another week's developer's diary.

A lot of things happened this week.

Victoria 3 leaked.

Crusader King 3's new DLC was announced. (I totally didn't leak this information in last week's DD. It was a coincidence. The world just has so many well-calculated coincidences.)

And, we got a lot of things going on in our game as well. This is another week with 7 days straight daily updates without stops.

Shanghai is still in lockdown. People cannot leave their neighborhoods.

But, all walls will fall one day.



We got a new video. And when we start to play cutscenes, maybe nobody would realize this is a game made with an old engine from 2004.

Yes, this is an old game that has a lot of legacy from the past. Thus, here comes a huge content update in the Steam Workshop. The world before our current iterate, the world known as SAPC++ or StoneAge 2 now has almost all of its DLCs from the past decade in our Steam Workshop as our current game's mod.

It's huge, about 700MB, much bigger than this game right now as it carries all our memories from the past. This is the week where the past decade merges with a brave new world, providing hundreds of hours of politically incorrect content with some real historical events that happened along the way.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2789020792

Unfortunately, that's a huge old legacy content pack. English localization for this pack is currently not planned.

The story continues in the Secret Tunnel of Queensmouth, revealing a forgotten inquisition that ended with tragedies. With so many hatreds, regrets, and unfulfilled responsibility, the ghost of the Grand Inquisitor still roams in this forgotten tunnel nowadays. We learned the story from his perspective of view. However, that's still not the whole story. The queen, the witch is yet to come.

Even though the story is not completed right now, there are some interesting loots you may find useful in this dark tunnel. Books may now even grant skills directly. Robes that can improve a certain skill's base power. Shields that can make protecting your allies easier.

Meanwhile, deep down in the abysses of the C++ code, new technologies have been discovered with Steam's API. The game can now identify if the player is following the game. And those who stay with us shall be rewarded. No matter if you are here with us for decades or just joined this secret club. I will not judge. Thank you for just being here, you are one of us now. :)

New character assets have been made, ready to be used in future story contents.



And there are quite a few bug fixes in some prefixes.

That's for this week. Things that happened on this earth were still not beautiful. But, at last, things are happening fast. No dull moments as the world went from pandemic to WW3 in less than 2 episodes. Let's face all that with courage. Be brave like the Ukrainian people. Cowards may die many times. But, without fear, we only die once. Well, even if I die right now, I still consider my promise to a certain someone fulfilled as I never stopped updating this ancient relic. OK, this is not a funny joke. But, you get the idea. :)

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

New item: Inquisitor's Robe (Can have prefixes)

Added localization text related to an item's special attribution that can improve a skill's base power.

Added item drop list for The Grand Inquisitor Aaron Castillo. He always drops at least one item. Possible drops include: Inquisitor's Robe, Torturer's Guide For Human, and Text From a Holy Book

As he keeps respawning after you open his coffin whenever you enter this area, it's possible to get all the loots.

The Grand Inquisitor Aaron Castillo shall no longer trigger booby traps. (Because he is a ghoOoOoOoOost)

#########System#############

Added a function to batch bake procedurally item generation code. (Just to improve development efficiency.)

#########DEBUG###############

Fixed a bug that sometimes an item's detailed description may not fully display correctly as the graphic cache does not have height information. (Fixed by introducing a height cache.)

Fixed a bug that the "Cruel-looking" prefix may sometimes generate float numbers. (Does not affect previously generated items.)

Fixed a bug that the "Lockpicking" prefix may sometimes generate float numbers. (Does not affect previously generated items.)

Fixed a bug that the "Programming" prefix may sometimes generate float numbers. (Does not affect previously generated items.)

Fixed a bug that the "Persuasive" prefix may sometimes generate float numbers. (Does not affect previously generated items.)