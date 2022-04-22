 Skip to content

Vinyl Reality update for 22 April 2022

EA v1.6.0f1 – Ready Player Me avatars and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8605479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vinyl Reality now supports loading both half and full-body avatars downloaded from the Ready Player Me platform in the .GLB file format.

Using full-body avatars does not require full-body tracking, and works with just the tracking data from the headset and both controllers.

For more information on how to create and load your own avatars, please visit:
https://vinyl-reality.com/wiki/doku.php?id=ready_player_me_avatars

EA v1.6.0f1 Release notes

New Features and Improvements:

  • Avatars: Added support for loading half and full-body Ready Player Me avatars
  • Audio Analysis: Improved beat and energy detection algorithms
  • Environments: Tweaked audio reactive components in Indoor Rave and Streaming Studio environments

Changed files in this update

Vinyl Reality Content Depot 642771
