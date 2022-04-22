EA v1.6.0f1 – Ready Player Me avatars and more

Vinyl Reality now supports loading both half and full-body avatars downloaded from the Ready Player Me platform in the .GLB file format.
Using full-body avatars does not require full-body tracking, and works with just the tracking data from the headset and both controllers.
For more information on how to create and load your own avatars, please visit:
https://vinyl-reality.com/wiki/doku.php?id=ready_player_me_avatars
EA v1.6.0f1 Release notes
New Features and Improvements:
- Avatars: Added support for loading half and full-body Ready Player Me avatars
- Audio Analysis: Improved beat and energy detection algorithms
- Environments: Tweaked audio reactive components in Indoor Rave and Streaming Studio environments
Changed files in this update