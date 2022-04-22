EA v1.6.0f1 – Ready Player Me avatars and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8605479 · Last edited 22 April 2022 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Vinyl Reality now supports loading both half and full-body avatars downloaded from the Ready Player Me platform in the .GLB file format.

Using full-body avatars does not require full-body tracking, and works with just the tracking data from the headset and both controllers.

For more information on how to create and load your own avatars, please visit:

https://vinyl-reality.com/wiki/doku.php?id=ready_player_me_avatars

EA v1.6.0f1 Release notes

New Features and Improvements: