⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Small Features

--- community inspired ⭐ Carnivorous Plants in World 1 does not attack you while looting anymore.

--- Deactivated World 2 fire statue while searching for replacements.

---* Performances improvements when hitting enemies.

Balancing

--- Enter room heal Aura: The Hp given back by this aura effect has been changed from 10 hp per room to 5% Hp per room

--- Missile on cast Aura: Behavior has been changed to spawn 2 missiles after casting a spell everytime. Cumulating this aura will also augment the number of missiles spawned

--- Yalee Revenge Aura: This aura will now spawn +1 Yalee per time you have it equiped (to a maximum of 4 yalee at once)

--- Yalee on spell refresh Aura: This aura will now spawn +1 Yalee per time you have it equiped (to a maximum of 4 yalee at once)

Level Design

--- Removed some Flame geyser in the special trap exploration room of World 2.

--- Removed some pirannah plants in the special trap exploration room of Wolrd 1.

Interface

--- community inspired ⭐ Next spells mana cost are now displayed in red if not enough mana to cast them.

--- community inspired ⭐ Added spell ID number and gambits icons next to each spell, including above player's head.

Bug Fixes

--- ""New"" icon above NPCs would disappear weirdly but moving up.

--- French translations typos.

--- Preview spell would trigger even if pressing once instead of holding.

--- Sometimes it was possible for enemies to be hited even if player was not attacking it

---* URL links from the game main menu was not working properlly (social media links and patch notes)