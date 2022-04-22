v1.0.11.3 released!

A new update has arrived! This is going to be the last small-ish update for now, as we want to focus on a major content update during the next few weeks. More news on that front later, but for now, here are the patch notes:

Customizable perks and challenges in sandbox mode, allowing players to choose them from the pool of all available ones in all levels. This new mechanic should allow for some very interesting combinations!

New scoring system including satisfaction bonus (10,000 extra points for every % point over 90% of historic average satisfaction).

Allow players to see last end of day report in the company information window whenever they want.

New setting to disable "game is paused" warning.

New games in strategic mode start paused (as if it were the end of a day) to allow players more time to set up their infrastructure.

Fix UI bug that caused the weather report to show up under the "game is paused" warning instead of on top.

Fix a potential infinite money exploit that was reported by one of our players.

As you can see, we are still working on making the game better and we are listening to all of your feedback. Don't forget to join our Discord if you want to let us know your thoughts and ideas by clicking here. Enjoy!