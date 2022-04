Share · View all patches · Build 8605397 · Last edited 26 April 2022 – 21:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Spring is here! And with it comes the third content update, which brings us:

Improved optimization;

Zoom function for non-vr version (press W/S keys to zoom in/out);

A bonus QoS lingerie set.

We're also excited to announce that we're hard at work on the first dlc. Expect to see some shiny teasers soon.

Stay tuned, thanks for playing and...

See you at the session!