Change: Play balance in the 'Longstop Hill' mission.
Change: Play balance in the 'Aces High' mission.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.
Update: Some game text.
Tank Battle: North Africa update for 22 April 2022
Tank Battle: North Africa v4.1.0
Changed files in this update