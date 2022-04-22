 Skip to content

Tank Battle: North Africa update for 22 April 2022

Tank Battle: North Africa v4.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change: Play balance in the 'Longstop Hill' mission.
Change: Play balance in the 'Aces High' mission.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.
Update: Some game text.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: North Africa Windows Depot 465752
  • Loading history…
