New Season is live!

A fourth class will be playable during this Season: the Forest Druid. It shares its origins with the Forest Ranger, but with different base abilities. The Druid is more focused on healing. It can also spawn flower turrets to attack enemies.

By playing the game for a few hours, you’ll be able to earn all the Prologue Points of this Season. If you already got all the Points from last season, it means that you will have almost already unlocked the Buddy Edition of the game! Go get ‘em! [Learn more about the Prologue Points](www.betadwarf.com/f4e)

If you have a Steam Key, you can simply play when the Season starts.

If you don’t have a Steam Key, we are doing a limited-time giveaway here: https://betadwarf.com/f4e Be quick as the amount is limited!

You can now report a bug by clicking on the button located in the game lobby. Please don’t hesitate to send a bug report when you have an issue. You can also use this link

Please read all about the Season including what's new in the game, game guides, and more here

Please consider streaming while playing here on Discord, developers and other members may join and hang out with you, it's fun!

You can find an FAQ in our Discord Server, that is heavily updated with answers on the game version, prologue points, streaming, etc. Please go here if you have questions.