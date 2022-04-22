We've got a little update for Beta 11, not the full 11.1 I was originally planning, but there are a number of fixes and tweaks here that'd be nice to have out sooner rather than later, so here you go! (I also threw in a rare new weapon for fun.)

Cogmind Beta 11.1 "Heavy Dawn" (220422) changelog:

NEW: 1 new part

NEW: Base slow move speed warning threshold now adjustable (advanced.cfg: slowMoveSpeed)

NEW: Containment Facilitator info includes effect description

NEW: Context help and manual explicitly indicate how multislot parts factor into target selection for impact damage

NEW: [Player 2 mode] Additional situations with more dialogue lines (total = 773)

MOD: Multiple Operators cannot be stationed at Terminals near one another

MOD: Part auto-replacement requires that two weapons deal same damage type rather than only belonging to same item category

MOD: DSF lockdown no longer triggered by extermination/assault tracking or Heavy class active sensor detection, requires direct hostile contact

MOD: Maximum security response to Exo build no longer triggered by extermination/assault tracking, requires direct hostile contact

MOD: All standard forms of jamming block DSF access lockdown response

MOD: Certain autonomous weapon systems will not fire on their creators

MOD: Asb. Focal Cannon integrity increased from 150 to 155

MOD: Loss of part data due to system corruption also removes custom tags on matching items not currently in possession

MOD: Attempting to recall newly-invalid guided waypoints instead clears them and shows warning message

MOD: Exo build purely exchanges lost slots for additional innate energy/dissipation rather than potentially overriding previous permanent modifiers

MOD: Exo build worth much more than usual formula for scoresheet peak state purposes

MOD: Explorer mode Fabricators no longer automatically trace and investigate BUILD commands hacked without an Authchip

MOD: Loading save/quicksave or entering new map blocks actions for 1 second to prevent potential issues prior to full UI initialization

FIX: Gallery item tile/ASCII color affected by knowledge loss in current run in progress [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Dialogue during particular W base sequence of events might appear in unexpected situation [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: EMDS lore entry reflected pre-Beta 11 stats [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: W-25 Informer analysis referred to older sensor range [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Mouseover labels for individual robots outside FOV positioned over unknown map locations did not show [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Asb. Alloy Leg integration completion while in siege mode resulted in failure to update part name color [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Exo build failed to report heat dissipation increase when activated [aoemica]

FIX: Enemies losing Cogmind position while out of view still flashed '!' when appearing in FOV, regardless of whether actually know about Cogmind [aoemica]

FIX: High/Max Security/Sterilization disabling of Chute Traps only affected the first in each array [aoemica]

FIX: Arrows and numpad were not properly scrolling item search result list [zxc]

FIX: Part range highlight showed on map while item search UI active and cursor hovering over part in underlying window [zxc]

FIX: Fabrication BUILD hacking without an Authchip was still capable of frying hackware as a feedback effect (unintended) [3.14]

FIX: Trap Detection section in manual still referenced old Structural Scanner mechanic [3.14]

FIX: New Special Commands menu "RIF Abilities" button could only successfully open the info using keyboard instead of mouse [Valguris]

FIX: GOLEM build rate had indirectly dropped from 3 to 2 [Valguris]

FIX: History log recorded parts stolen by any thief as if a Master Thief [JackNine]

FIX: Terminus 12x12 tileset missing new Cutter class (no affect on appearance in game) [Ape]

FIX: Manually setting alternative FPS cap aside from 60 would reset cap if toggled on/off again while running [Luigi]

FIX: Crash on using a Core Expander within milliseconds of loading save/quicksave [Mitchell]

FIX: Megawrench repair of attached faulty part did not immediately remove prefix in part list [[/\ ---===e]]

FIX: Could not mass label robot scan records outside FOV in some cases if detected purely via Sensor Drone [Youngster]

FIX: Possible crash on new Beta 11 behavior (spoiler) related to a particular rare NPC ally [Benjamin]

FIX: Particular broken NPC might be given a line of dialogue in a certain extended game scenario (spoilers) [MTF]

FIX: Tactical HUD composite energy upkeep values can now show values between -1.0 and 0, even though they will not be subtracted due to truncation [ktur]

FIX: Extended map (spoiler) could sometimes spawn a certain type of conditional robot inside a machine [Mitchell]

FIX: Fabricator LOAD chance always showed 100% if attached Authchip applicable to currently loaded schematic [Maiker]

FIX: Explosive machines outside unheard/unseen due to distance would set off explosion for each piece, rather than once for the entire machine

FIX: External commands customization file named one item search UI input "Scroll Down" instead of "Scroll Up"

FIX: New example in damage resistance context help had incorrect info regarding negative resistances

Saves are not compatible with Beta 11, but as usual if you're on Steam and it'll autoupdate you on the default branch, there's a new legacy branch you can roll back to to complete a run in progress if you like.

Have a cool animation put together by Maiker and shared on the Cogmind Discord :D