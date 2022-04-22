422 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8604969 · Last edited 22 April 2022 – 11:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Here's what's up in today's patch:

ːws_peaceː Due to numerous complaints, we've readjusted the default mouse sensitivity. This will make your current sensitivity settings feel sluggish, so be sure to readjust the sensitivity options in the Controls Menu.

ːws_peaceː Optimized the preloader to load the game faster on non-SSD drives. However, if you're trying to run this game on a PC that doesn't meet the minimum requirements, please use the Barebones quality setting. Btw, being able to run GTA5 is not one of the requirements ːws_damanː

ːws_peaceː Fixed the staff XP bug and customers not buying high-end merch.

ːws_peaceː Increased the maximum buying power for all customer groups.

ːws_peaceː Updated the Sellify App to remove out-of-stock strains from the For Sale list automatically.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the dealer and crackhead beatdown missions not registering kills.

ːws_peaceː Fixed Twitch viewer/subscriber spawner bug.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the reported NPC pathfinding and collision issues.

ːws_peaceː Disabled the weapon pickups (for now).

ːws_peaceː Did a bunch of minor under-the-hood tweaks, but nothing to brag about.