退休模拟器 update for 22 April 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.2 Updates

退休模拟器 update for 22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio! Today is the third day after the EA version release.

Based on your feedback and suggestions, we have released an update (V0.6.2) and made new content updates and improvements including a brand new “Free Mode”.

Major Update: Free Mode

A new “Free Mode” (beta) has been added to the game. This mode will unlock after players play through the game at least once (namely obtaining the “Time Management Master” achievement). In this mode, you can freely enjoy the content that you haven’t explored before, develop relationships with different characters and fulfil your wishes.

Thank you again for your support!

