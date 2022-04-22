Update 1.1.7

This update brings two new campaigns set in Burma in 1942, and a number of improvements and fixes. As always, please report bugs and/or crashes on the Steam discussion forums or on the Discord. Full changelog follows:
1.1.7 Changelog
ADD: "Jungle Rats", "Up The Irrawaddy" campaigns (Burma 1942)
ADD: Special random scenario event for UK forces in Southeast Asia: 25-pdr reinforcement unit arrives
ADD: Southeast Asian region with unique seasons, swamp zones more likely during rainy season
ADD: 'Fighting Qualities' campaign skill
ADD: USA Winter unit portraits by chri
ADD: Animation for demolition charge close combat attack
ADD: 'Nikuhaku' suicide anti-tank teams w/demo charges on poles
- critical hit means that the explosive was dropped into an open hatch or open top, automatically KIA for all crew
- unit likely destroyed whether attack succeeds or not
ADD: Captured Stuart I in Japanese service
ADD: T-26 M33 (ROC), Bren Gun Carrier (ROC), Henschel 33 Truck (ROC), 2.5 Ton Truck (ROC), Jeep (ROC), 7.5cm leIG 18 (ROC), Oerlikon 20mm AA Gun, 7.5cm Krupp M08 (ROC)
ADD: On Campaign Day map, if no zone is under the mouse cursor, Zone Info console will display info on any zone currently selected for recon or travel
ADD: Sound effects for various bail-out actions and events, unbog attempt
ADD: Front Gunner, MG Gunner, etc. positions can now use the Pass Ammo command
ADD: Wound Badge for German crewmen
ADD: Crewmen may turn a knock-out hit into a penetrating hit if their Morale is high and the player vehicle has no penetrating hits yet
ADD: Convoy Attack campaign map objective: mostly enemy trucks will be present, worth 4 VP each if destroyed
ADD: Nightfall check once end of campaign day has occured, may end a scenario right away
CNG: Slight change to key commands for view mode on the Scenario layer
CNG: When resupplying, small amounts (1-3 rounds) of non-APCR/APDS rare ammo will now be made available to the player
CNG: Improved tractor portraits by cjprince
CNG: Harrassing Fire random scenario event can now activate any enemy infantry or cavalry unit armed with small arms or a MG weapon as its main weapon
CNG: In Shooting phase, targets now sorted by distance and direction from player
CNG: Current season now displayed in weather info consoles
CNG: Pinned, non-heroic units now much more likely to surrender if trying to withdraw
CNG: Capture objectives have a higher VP reward, higher average resistance level, and will always trigger a battle
CNG: Gun units spawned as reinforcements will always spawn with a tractor
CNG: River crossing times reduced and normalized overall
CNG: 40+ FP on a unit will now result in a 99.5% chance of unit destruction
FIX: Additional checks for Rear Driver position
FIX: Destroyed passenger units now included in the campaign day tally of destroyed enemy units
FIX: Crash when random friendly air support event results in a friendly fire attack on the player
FIX: If player weapon breaks down after an attack, the RoF prompt is now no longer displayed
FIX: Issue/crash with handling modified enemy nation odds
FIX: Patrol day mission description being too long
FIX: Player squad will now also have their guns and flamethrowers reloaded when player is resupplied
FIX: Was possible to reveal/conceal oneself from units in the 4th hex ring on the Scenario map
FIX: Player squad members can no longer become Heroic
FIX: Minor update to BA-64B definition
FIX: Bug where Withdraw chance could end up being less than 0%
