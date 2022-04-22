Update 1.1.7

This update brings two new campaigns set in Burma in 1942, and a number of improvements and fixes. As always, please report bugs and/or crashes on the Steam discussion forums or on the Discord. Full changelog follows:

1.1.7 Changelog

ADD: "Jungle Rats", "Up The Irrawaddy" campaigns (Burma 1942)

ADD: Special random scenario event for UK forces in Southeast Asia: 25-pdr reinforcement unit arrives

ADD: Southeast Asian region with unique seasons, swamp zones more likely during rainy season

ADD: 'Fighting Qualities' campaign skill

ADD: USA Winter unit portraits by chri

ADD: Animation for demolition charge close combat attack

ADD: 'Nikuhaku' suicide anti-tank teams w/demo charges on poles

critical hit means that the explosive was dropped into an open hatch or open top, automatically KIA for all crew

unit likely destroyed whether attack succeeds or not

ADD: Captured Stuart I in Japanese service

ADD: T-26 M33 (ROC), Bren Gun Carrier (ROC), Henschel 33 Truck (ROC), 2.5 Ton Truck (ROC), Jeep (ROC), 7.5cm leIG 18 (ROC), Oerlikon 20mm AA Gun, 7.5cm Krupp M08 (ROC)

ADD: On Campaign Day map, if no zone is under the mouse cursor, Zone Info console will display info on any zone currently selected for recon or travel

ADD: Sound effects for various bail-out actions and events, unbog attempt

ADD: Front Gunner, MG Gunner, etc. positions can now use the Pass Ammo command

ADD: Wound Badge for German crewmen

ADD: Crewmen may turn a knock-out hit into a penetrating hit if their Morale is high and the player vehicle has no penetrating hits yet

ADD: Convoy Attack campaign map objective: mostly enemy trucks will be present, worth 4 VP each if destroyed

ADD: Nightfall check once end of campaign day has occured, may end a scenario right away

CNG: Slight change to key commands for view mode on the Scenario layer

CNG: When resupplying, small amounts (1-3 rounds) of non-APCR/APDS rare ammo will now be made available to the player

CNG: Improved tractor portraits by cjprince

CNG: Harrassing Fire random scenario event can now activate any enemy infantry or cavalry unit armed with small arms or a MG weapon as its main weapon

CNG: In Shooting phase, targets now sorted by distance and direction from player

CNG: Current season now displayed in weather info consoles

CNG: Pinned, non-heroic units now much more likely to surrender if trying to withdraw

CNG: Capture objectives have a higher VP reward, higher average resistance level, and will always trigger a battle

CNG: Gun units spawned as reinforcements will always spawn with a tractor

CNG: River crossing times reduced and normalized overall

CNG: 40+ FP on a unit will now result in a 99.5% chance of unit destruction

FIX: Additional checks for Rear Driver position

FIX: Destroyed passenger units now included in the campaign day tally of destroyed enemy units

FIX: Crash when random friendly air support event results in a friendly fire attack on the player

FIX: If player weapon breaks down after an attack, the RoF prompt is now no longer displayed

FIX: Issue/crash with handling modified enemy nation odds

FIX: Patrol day mission description being too long

FIX: Player squad will now also have their guns and flamethrowers reloaded when player is resupplied

FIX: Was possible to reveal/conceal oneself from units in the 4th hex ring on the Scenario map

FIX: Player squad members can no longer become Heroic

FIX: Minor update to BA-64B definition

FIX: Bug where Withdraw chance could end up being less than 0%