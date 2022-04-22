 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 22 April 2022

Diana and St. Kitts events, April 22th - 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 8604616 · Last edited by Wendy

Captains,

Diana and St. Kitts events are live from daily maintenance on Friday, April 22th until daily maintenance on Monday, April 25th

St. Kitts Event

St. Kitts 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

Diana Event

Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

  • Gold Ducat
  • Gold Rouble
  • Gold Sultani
  • Gold Thaler
  • Strange Gold Bar
  • Rare wood
  • Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

  • Additional outpost permit
  • Additional dock permit
  • Diana permit
  • Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

*Spotlight image from Captain Ava <3 from the February and March screenshot competition.

