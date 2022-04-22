We're excited to be part of Enter the Dragon, an all-new event running from April 22-29 celebrating the fantastic games being developed by studios from across the Greater China region.

Enter the Dragon is the first event we're attending since our EA release. It's been almost a month since launch and we're thrilled to have received so much love and support from the indie game community! Enter the Dragon will have a great selection of indie games for you to check out, don't miss it!

**Join us on April 24 at 8:00AM (EDT) when we'll be streaming our game Indies' Lies!

**

You can also try out the demo of Indies' Lies during the event!

Mark your calendars and set your alarms - Enter the Dragon kicks off on April 22 at 19:00(EDT) / 22:00(PDT)!